Best Android Phones to Buy in 2023

Apple’s iPhone isn’t the only choice if you’re in the market for a new phone. Android has several advantages over iOS, and one of the biggest is the sheer variety of devices you can chose from. From the supersize Galaxy S23 Ultra to the more modest and affordable Pixel 6A, Android phones are available in a huge range of sizes and prices. But this sprawling selection of phones can make it difficult to know which ones are worth your hard-earned money. If you aren’t sure where to start, you’re in the right place: We’ve tested and researched all the best Android phones you can buy in 2023.

A great phone should have high-quality cameras, long battery life, compelling software features and 5G support. We considered these factors when putting together our list of the best Android phones in 2023, which you can check out below. CNET’s team updates this list periodically as we review new products.

James Martin/CNET Like: Fast performance

Excellent main camera

Bright screen

Included stylus

Double the storage in the base model

Four generations of Android OS updates Don’t like: High price

Photos don’t always look natural

No improvements to fast charging The Galaxy S23 is a lot, but in a good way. It’s more than most people need in a phone, but that doesn’t make it any less impressive. Samsung made improvements to the camera’s resolution (200 megapixels compared with 108 megapixels), color tones and dynamic range, while retaining the same edgy design and massive 6.8-inch screen as its predecessor. There’s also a new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor that’s been optimized specifically for Samsung’s phones, which brings faster performance compared with the Galaxy S22 Ultra. It may be an understatement to call this phone expensive: It starts at $1,200. But people willing to pay more for a giant screen and a high-quality, versatile camera won’t be disappointed. Read our full review of the Galaxy S23 Ultra.

Google Like: • Refreshed design looks great

• Superb cameras

Google's latest flagship phone, the Pixel 7 Pro, isn't a huge overhaul from the already excellent Pixel 6 Pro Google launched last year. But it's taken that winning formula and made some key tweaks to almost every element, resulting in a superb phone that's bliss to use. The refreshed camera can take stunning images too, earning its spot among the best flagship phones around. It typically sells for $899, but Google currently has it on sale for $150 off. Read our Google Pixel 7 Pro review. You're receiving price alerts for Google Pixel 7 Pro – 5G Android Phone – Unlocked Smartphone with Telephoto Lens, Wide Angle Lens, and 24-Hour Battery – 512GB – Snow

Patrick Holland/CNET Like: • Sleek design

• Great value

• Main camera is Google’s best Don’t like: • Battery life is good but not great

At around $600, the Google Pixel 7 offers a great way to put some of Google's best tech in your pocket without emptying your bank balance in the process. It undercuts the fully-specced 7 Pro model by some way, but still packs the same Tensor G2 processor, a glorious screen and a great main camera. Like the 7 Pro, it's had a refreshed design which looks classy and stylish, while its Android 13 software is clutter-free and easy to use. The battery life could be better, but with careful use you'll get through a day on a charge. It lacks the telephoto zoom and a couple of the other bells and whistles of the 7 Pro, but if you're after a solid everyday phone at a decent price, then the base Pixel 7 is a great option. You're receiving price alerts for Google Pixel 7 (128GB, Lemongrass)

James Martin/CNET Like: Longer battery life

Attractive design

Four generations of Android OS updates

Fast performance Don’t like: Cameras are basically the same as last year

Expensive

No improvements to fast charging

No upgrade to base storage Android fans looking for a petite phone don’t have much to choose from. But the 6.1-inch Galaxy S23 provides a compelling option for those who want a phone that feels compact but still provides enough screen space. The Galaxy S23 comes with routine upgrades like a fresh processor (a version of Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 that’s been optimized for Samsung’s phones), a slightly new design and a higher-resolution selfie camera. But it’s the Galaxy S23’s larger battery that makes it worth recommending. Read our full review of the Galaxy S23.

Lisa Eadicicco/CNET Like:

• Nice screen

• Speedy performance

• IP67 water-resistant

• Affordable price Don’t like:

• No wireless charging The next-gen Pixel 6a is available now, and if you want 5G on the cheap the smartphone is a solid choice. This Pixel phone has a high-end chipset, great rear cameras, a good display, and average battery life. It is one of the cheapest good 5G smartphones you can buy right now. Read our Google Pixel 6A review.

Like: Incredible performance for gaming

Slick, refreshed design

Hyper-fast charging

Five years of security support Don’t like: Cameras are good but not great

Better waterproofing on rivals The $700 OnePlus 11 is a powerful phone that’s well equipped to handle gaming, video streaming and other common tasks. In typical OnePlus fashion, this phone is also cheaper than the $800 Galaxy S23 and $900 Pixel 7 Pro. The cameras aren’t the best, but they’re fine for casual photographers who just want to capture their next vacation or a night out. What sets the OnePlus 11 apart from many of its rivals is its blazing 100-watt fast charging, which can replenish the battery in just 25 minutes. (The US version only supports 80-watt charging, but that’s still an improvement over the Galaxy S23 Ultra’s 45-watt charging). Overall, the OnePlus 11 is ideal for people who want a powerful phone that charges quickly and won’t break the bank. Read our full review of the OnePlus 11.

Sarah Tew/CNET Like:

• 120Hz cover screen

• Water resistance

• Enhanced tablet experience

• Software improvements for multitasking and Flex Mode Don’t like:

• $1,800 is still expensive Foldable phones haven’t really hit the mainstream, remaining instead only in the reach of those willing to spend top dollar on the latest in mobile innovation. Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 4 is the best folding phone around, offering top-notch performance, a great camera setup and a variety of tweaks to its folding technology that make this Android smartphone more desirable than its predecessor.

Samsung Like: Better battery life than before

Still the best flip phone to get into foldables

Water resistance Don’t like: Same cameras as the Galaxy Z Flip 3 The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 is an iterative update but it packs a punch for the $1,000 price tag. With a better battery life thanks to a more power efficient processor and a bigger battery, the Flip is finally worth investing in as a flagship device.

Patrick Holland/CNET Like: Professional level video monitor features

Robust utilitarian build

Live broadcast streaming over 5G

As a phone, it’s essentially the Sony Xperia 1 II Don’t like: Price is high, limiting its narrow appeal

2020 specs and Android 10

Wished it recorded video via HDMI input At a whopping $1,800 list price, the Sony Xperia Pro isn’t for everyone. But if you’re a photographer or videographer looking for professional-level camera phone features, you can’t go wrong. The Xperia Pro is essentially four products in one: a phone, a camera monitor, a speedy photo file transfer device and a 5G machine suitable for broadcasting and livestreaming. Read our Sony Xperia Pro review. You’re receiving price alerts for Sony Xperia Pro

Andrew Lanxon/CNET Like: • Flashing design

• Solid performance

• Affordable price Don’t like: • Cameras are only OK

• Not yet available in the US The Nothing Phone 1’s affordable price, solid performance and good-enough camera setup already make it a solid option to consider if you’re looking for an Android phone on a budget. But this phone takes the pizzazz up a notch with its suite of flashing LED lights on the rear, which certainly make it stand out against its competitors. It’s a great phone, which we enjoyed reviewing, but there is a downside: As of right now, there aren’t any plans to launch the phone widely in the US. You can get it unlocked on Amazon, but it’s GSM-only so it won’t work on Verizon. The company’s next phone, the Nothing Phone 2, will be coming to the US later this year. You’re receiving price alerts for Nothing Phone1 5G Dual 128GB 8GB RAM Smartphone Factory Unlocked (GSM Only | No CDMA – not Compatible with Verizon/Sprint) – Black

How we test phones

Every phone that appears on this list has been thoroughly tested by CNET’s expert reviews team. That means actually using the phone, testing the features, playing games on it, and taking photos with it. No marketing promises are taken at face value, and if we find something we don’t like, be it battery life or build quality, we’ll tell you all about it.

Testing a phone means testing every element of the device. Is the display bright, sharp, vibrant? Does the design feel good to hold? Is it heavy? Does it feel well made? Is it water resistant? We test the processor performance using standardized benchmark tools like GeekBench and 3DMark, along with our own anecdotal observations while navigating the interface or playing demanding games.

All the cameras (both front and back) are tested in a variety of conditions, from bright sunlight through to dark scenes (for any available night modes), and we compare our findings against similarly priced models. We conduct battery tests, running them down from full to see how long they’re likely to keep going out there in the real world.

We take into account additional features like 5G, fingerprint or face scanners, styluses, fast charging, flexible displays, or other extras that can be useful. And we of course balance all this against the price, to give you the verdict on whether that phone, whatever price it is, actually represents good value.

