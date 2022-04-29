YouTube Shorts: advertising arrives

YouTube results in Alphabet’s last fiscal quarter fell short of expectations: advertising revenues continue to grow ($ 6.87 billion in Q1 2022, + 14% yoy), but at a slower pace than expected. It is therefore not surprising that the news of the launch of ad insertion tests in YouTube Shorts variant of the popular video sharing platform created to counter TikTok with short films.

IT IS TIME TO ACCELERATE WITH MONETIZATION

The diffusion of YouTube Shorts has in fact progressively improved and now its user base is starting to show relevant and adequate numbers to proceed with a more effective work of monetization. According to the most recent official data, the daily views record from Shorts exceed in fact the threshold of 30 billion a figure that quadrupled compared to a year ago.

We are testing monetization with shorts and early feedback and results from advertisers are encouraginghe stressed Philipp SchindlerCBO of Google, commenting in the meeting with investors about the launch of advertising tests in Shorts. At this stage, advertisements will be limited and times a promote app installationin the future we will see.

The certainty is that now Shorts represents a fundamental channel for YouTube to grow advertising revenues, proof of this are also the moves made by the Mountain View giant in recent months. Think of the $ 100 million fund to incentivize creators to publish videos on Shorts, the new tools made available to simplify content creation, and the gradual expansion of supported platforms with the ability to access Shorts videos also from web and tablet. All efforts motivated by the need to counter the advance of TikTok – always at the top of the ranking of the most downloaded apps – which based its success on short videos.