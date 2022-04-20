Moto E32 coming soon: essential and cheap smartphone (hopefully)

Motorcycle E32 is destined to take the legacy of the E30, a smartphone that Motorola announced in October last year along with the E40 and G Pure models. Also in the medium-low range, even in the case of the new device of the Moto E series whose functions have been anticipated by the leaker Sudhanshu through the site bestopedia.org.

E32 has already received the necessary authorizations and certifications, including FCC, EEC and WiFi Alliance: it is therefore easy that the debut is really imminent. We are faced with a smartphone equipped with 6.6-inch flat display (E30: 6.5 inches) with central hole that houses the front camera. On the back there are three cams, the main one is from 50MP which are flanked by two others of 8 and 2MP respectively.

The battery remains unchanged, which also on the Moto E32 will be from 5,000mAh with 10W charging. The processor is located under the body MediaTek’s Helio G85, the native operating system is Android 12 and the 3.5mm jack is missing. Moto E32 will be offered in three different colors (in the images shown here we can see the smartphone in blue and gray colors) and in 4 / 64GB and 6 / 128GB sizes.

MOTO E32 – ALLEGED TECHNICAL SHEET

display: 6.6 “flat

6.6 “flat processor: MediaTek Helio G85

MediaTek Helio G85 memory: 4 / 64GB, 6 / 128GB

4 / 64GB, 6 / 128GB cameras: front: in the central hole rear: 50MP + 8MP + 2MP with LED flash

drums: 5.000mAh with 10W charging

5.000mAh with 10W charging OS: Android 12

Android 12 colors: three, including silver and blue

According to the source, the smartphone could be sold on the Asian market for a price between 120 and 180 euros. Moto E30 is currently offered around 160 euros: in the case of marketing also in Italy, we expect a similar positioning for the E32 as well.