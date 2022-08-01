Pixel 6a, the first update is a disappointment: the patches are from June

- Advertisement -

The firmware update for Pixel 6a. To announce it is the same Google on its support pages, where it has also published the build number in rollout all over the world. And the SD2A.220601.003 and contains new security , but the news could be far better.

Curiously indeed the update coming to the Pixel 6a in the first hours of “real” availability to the public after a week of pre-orders does not contain the August patches – of which Samsung has already started the distribution – and not even those of July, but only those of June. Not the best way to welcome the very first users who have trusted the new Mountain View mid-range, also in consideration of the fact that Google itself develops Android patches from month to month.

The rollout of the update for Pixel 6a started yesterday and Google itself warns that the distribution will take time, being divided into phases. For example, we have not yet received it on the specimen we reviewed, but it is only a matter of time. In addition to the patches that are not exactly recent, the changelog is poor in news: there is nothing except the classic bug fixes and optimizations (so obvious that Google does not even indicate them), therefore the alleged problems with the fingerprint reader in the display would not be solved by the ‘rollout update.

At the link in STREET the page where Google publishes OTAs for its Pixel. At the time of writing, however, there is no trace of the global release, there are only those for Japanese operators and for devices sold by Verizon (the US operator). However, within a few hours Google could publish the direct link for the OTA download, so the more practical can proceed with the manual installation to avoid waiting for the notification.

