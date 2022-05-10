OnePlus Nord 2T official surprise on AliExpress! Price

Such a thing doesn’t happen often: OnePlus Nord 2T as you may have learned from the title, has been made official on online stores, one of the leading Chinese online stores. After the usual verifications it emerged that the seller who markets the smartphone that it is not it wasn’t official yet – OnePlus Official Store – it looks like the company led by Pete Lau.

The advertiser’s page is full of OnePlus products complete with images officers, in the section History of the brand (with URL oneplus.aliexpress.com…) there are others along with Captions And video made by official marketing, and in addition the shop has been active since June 2012, for ten years. In short: either behind there is OnePlus or behind there is OnePlus.

Over the course of time we have seen several producers who end up publishing confidential information “absent-mindedly” here and there on the web, but generally cases of this type fall immediately with the removal of the page or pages finished online by mistake. This is not the case: at the time of writing the advert (link in SOURCE) it’s still there, and has been for a few hours already.

REAR SURFACE IN THE SIGN OF HARMONY

The three images in the listing details show the OnePlus Nord 2 successor (review here) with great clarity. It is not the front surface that captures the attention – and indeed it could not be otherwise since the prevailing trend is to leave as much space as possible for the display – as much as the opposite one.

The back of OnePlus Nord 2T it seems more harmonious than its predecessor, the result of the restructuring of the camera group. Only two circular elements of the same diameter, even if the number of cameras available to the customer does not change: three, as on OnePlus Nord 2, except that two are incorporated in the lower circular element.

Even on the predecessor the LED flash is double, but on Nord 2T OnePlus has doubled it obtaining an even more harmonious design. Two le colors: dark gray / black, which makes everyone agree and which, therefore, cannot be ignored, and a soft green, less daring than last year’s Blue Haze: it should receive wider acclaim.

FIRST WITH MEDIATEK DIMENSITY 1300

Regarding the technical specifications, the presence of the very recent chip stands out Dimensity 1300 by MediaTek: OnePlus Nord 2T is the first smartphone to use it. Among the “salient” items, the sensor Sony IMX766 with optical stabilization in the guise of main rear camera, and another Sony, the 32 MP IMX615, used for the front camera.

However, the characteristics of the mid-range present in the advertisement – you will find them in the next paragraph – are not many, but at least they are the fundamental ones. At this point, the company probably wants to reserve the “cartridge” of the (remaining) details on OnePlus Nord 2T for the launch event.

Not a mystery price to take the official on online stores for good: OnePlus reports that the “base” variant of OnePlus Nord 2T with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage space will cost 399 dollars, and at this point we can assume a European price of 399 euros moreover in line with the Nord 2 price list.

ONEPLUS NORD 2T – TECHNICAL CHARACTERISTICS