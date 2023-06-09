Zuckerberg doesn’t fear Apple’s Vision Pro, has no ‘magic solution’

Mark Zuckerberg would not seem to be at all concerned by Apple’s new Vision Pro, a device he says would have no “magic solution”, That costs seven times as much as the Quest and that it would also be far from what it is his concept of the metaverse.
A comment on Apple’s new AR / VR viewer from the CEO of Meta was certainly highly anticipated, and arrived a few days after the official announcement.
In an internal meeting with Menlo Park employees, The Verge reported, Zuckerberg said that Apple has not presented any major technological breakthroughs that Meta hasn’t “already explored” (calling it “good news”), also emphasizing the fact that the new Quest 3 from Meta, announced three days earlier, will be much cheaper, $499 versus the $3,499 it will take for a Vision Pro.
“I was really curious to see what they would come up with. Obviously I haven’t seen it yet, so I’ll learn more when we use it and see what happens and how people use it. I still think their ad really shows the difference in values and vision that our companies have. I mean, their vision might be the future of computing, but it’s not what I want.”
Meta’s goal, according to Zuckerberg, is to offer products that are “accessible and affordable for everyone”, is a fundamental part of “what we do”. The metaverse for Meta must be “fundamentally social, make active”he added, while the Vision Pro seems to be “more isolating” since in “every demo they showed there was a person sitting on a couch by themselves.”
On the hardware side, however, Zuckerberg acknowledged the fact that the Vision Pro has very nice defined displays and much more internal technology but minimized it by saying that
“it costs seven times as much and requires so much power that you need a battery and an attached cable to use it. They had to accept this design trade-off that might make sense for the use cases they’re looking for.
Meta has been trying for years to position itself as a leader in the virtual and augmented reality industry by investing in it several billion dollars a year, which is also worrying some investors. The Quest Pro, which launched last year, was largely seen as a flop.
Obviously, Apple’s entry into the field can only represent a serious competitive threat to Zuckerberg’s company however, he said he was “enthusiastic” and in many ways “optimistic” on how it sits moving Meta: “it will be a fun trip”