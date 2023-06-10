Zuckerberg claims the Apple Vision Pro has “magic solutions” never explored before

The CEO of Meta, Mark Zuckerbergcommented during an internal company meeting about the Apple Vision Pro announcement, what happened this week. The executive stated that the new Augmented Reality glasses do not have “magic solutions”.
According to the website The Verge, Zuckerberg said he had not yet seen the Apple Vision Pro in person, but pointed out that Meta explored or previously considered everything that was shown by Apple at the glasses announcement event.
The executive also mentioned that the Apple headset has a high resolution screen and incorporates advanced technologies. This results in a much higher cost compared to the newly announced augmented reality glasses Quest 3by Meta.
Zuckerberg stated that the purpose of The goal is to offer products at more affordable prices for everyone. For comparison purposesthe new Apple The Vision Pro will retail for US$3,500 in the US, while the Quest 3 will start at US$500.
Another point raised by Zuckerberg was the impression he had that the apple vision pro promotes a more alone experience, while Meta’s commitment is to provide a metaverse to expand social interactions and virtual conviviality.
Finally, the Meta’s CEO said he was very excited and optimistic about the direction the company is taking in this segment: “it’s going to be a fun journey”. It’s worth mentioning that the Apple Vision Pro will only be available in early 2024, initially only in the US.
