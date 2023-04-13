ZTE’s new high-end surprises for having a satellite connection, security chip, and more

Today the official presentation of ZTE’s new flagship, the new Axon 50 Ultra, took place, which for now will be on sale in China, although its plans to take it to international markets are currently unknown.

To the surprise of many, the company has chosen to be more conservative in this model, hence the fact that Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 has been chosen as the processor, or that the front camera is visible in a perforation on the screen.



Another aspect that may also disappoint is that the company has not opted for AMOLED LTPO technology as other brands have been doing with their most recent flagships.

Even with all this, this model stands out in aspects such as the increase in the refresh rate of its screen, its generous 5,000 mAh battery, the integration of an independent security chip, or the arrival of support for satellite connection with two-way messaging. .

Details of new conservative high-end

Going into details, this flagship has a screen with curved sides and a 6.67 ″ AMOLED FullHD + panel, with a refresh rate that becomes 144Hz, and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

The aforementioned Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor is accompanied by 8 GB of LPDDR5x RAM and UFS 3.1 storage available in different options not yet clarified.

Regarding the photographic section, this model has a rear camera configuration consisting of a main camera with a 64MP Sony IMX787 sensor (f/1.6), an ultra-wide-angle camera with a 50MP sensor with a field of view of 116 °, and a telephoto camera with a 50 MP sensor and 3x optical zoom. The front camera has a 16MP (f/2.0) sensor.

Satellite connection, one of the few most remarkable things about this model

Regarding autonomy, it has a 5,000 mAh battery with support for 80W fast cable charging.

In terms of connectivity, it supports 5G networks, WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, and BeiDou Satellite Message.

Other options to take into account is that this device has a fingerprint sensor under the screen, stereo speakers with DTS:X Ultra sound, and an independent security chip, and at the design level, a line of completely straight sides and aluminum finishes and glass.

At the system level it will come with Android 13 with the MyOS 13 customization layer. During the next few weeks the sale will take place, whose prices have not yet been disclosed.

It will be a matter of waiting to find out the rest of the possible details that the company can share along the way.

Image Credit: ZTE

Via: Weibo