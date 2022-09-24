ZTE puts affordable Blade A52 and Blade A52 lite smartphones on sale

- Advertisement -

ZTE officially puts its two new on sale in Spain today ZTE A52 Y ZTE Blade A52 lite.

Both smartphones are ZTE’s latest bet in the entry-level or market in Spain, at a time marked by symptoms of recession in the global economy and a mobile device market that has been reducing sales throughout 2022 , according to the latest studies.

From today until September 30, the first buyers will be able to purchase them with a saving of €20 in various online channels: Amazon, Phone House, or Worten.

ZTE Blade A52

- Advertisement -

This device has measurements of 164×75.8×8.7 mm with a weight of 193 grams and a design available in two colors, Crystal Blue and Space Gray. It has a 6.52” HD+ resolution screen that allows the user to enjoy audiovisual content on a wide screen.

The battery capacity is another noteworthy feature in this smartphone, with a 5,000mAh capacity and 10W charging. The new addition to the Blade series also has a Unisoc SC9863A processor Octa-core 1.6GHz 12nm, with 2 GB of RAM memory.

It also has 64GB internal storagewith the possibility of expanding it with a microSD card up to 512GB, which allows you to store all your memories without capacity problems.

- Advertisement -

It has a triple rear camera system with a 13MP AF main camera with Artificial Intelligence scene recognition, which automatically adjusts saturation and color; a 2MP FF depth secondary; and one third 2MP FF macro to get the most out of each snapshot according to the situation.

- Advertisement -

The ZTE Blade A52 is available from today on Amazon and Phone House in the colors Crystal Blue and Space Gray.

Its price is €119, although from today until September 30 it can be purchased with a promotional launch price of €99 in amazon Y Phonehouse.

ZTE BLADE A52 lite



The ZTE Blade A52 lite is the most affordable version of the Blade family. This device measures 164.8×75.9×8.55 mm and weighs 188 grams, that is, slightly thinner and less heavy than its older brother.

It has a design available in two colors, Metallic Gray and Coral Green, and 6.52” HD+ resolution widescreen display so that users can seamlessly enjoy their favorite photo and video content.

Like the Blade A52, it also has Unisoc SC9863A Octa-core processor with four cores at 1.6GHz and four at 1.2GHz and 2 GB of RAM. It also has 32GB internal memorywith the possibility of expanding it up to four times more with a microSD card up to 128GB.

The new Blade A52 Lite ensures fluidity for everyday life thanks to Android 11 Go, which uses fewer resources when running essential applications, email, navigation and files. It has a 13MP AF rear camera and one 5MP FF front camera to get the most out of each snapshot according to the situation. In addition, it has 4,000mAh battery so that autonomy is not a problem.

The ZTE Blade A52 lite is available in Phonehouse in the colors Metallic Gray and Coral Green. Its price is €109although from today to September 30 it can be purchased with a promotional launch price of €89.



