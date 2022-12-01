ZTE presents a special limited edition model of its current flagship

ZTE has just introduced a limited edition variant of its flagship Axon 40 Ultra. This is the ZTE Axon 40 Ultra Aerospace Edition, with which the company wants to commemorate that China is the third country to carry out a manned space flight together with the United States and Russia.

While it shares most of the specifications of the Axon 40 Ultra, there are also some aspects that set it apart.

At the design level, in addition to having a rear panel made of ceramic through the molding process by the nano-casting method, an element has also been included on both sides of the rear cameras that inspire the edges of space shuttles.



With independent security chip, just like the Google Pixels

Already at the design level, the integration of an independent security chip stands out, of which the company has not given more details in this regard, but it would fulfill a similar function to the Titan M2 included in the latest Google Pixel phone models.

This special edition also reaches 18GB of LPDDR5 RAM compared to the maximum 16GB of the standard version. In this regard, ZTE will put its special edition on the market in two configurations of RAM and internal storage:

12 GB of RAM + 512 GB of internal storage, and 18 GB of RAM + 1 TB of internal storage UFS 3.1.

Also remember some common elements such as the 6.8-inch AMOLED screen with a 144Hz refresh rate and the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, without forgetting the camera with a 16MP sensor that is hidden behind the screen.

About prices, it is at 5898 yuan and 7698 yuan, equivalent to 794 euros and 1036 euros respectively, being in the pre-order phase in China, with a view to its subsequent official launch on December 6.

We do not know if the company intends to take this special model to international markets, as it has been happening since last summer with the standard model on which it is based.

Via: Gizchina