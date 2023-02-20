5G News
ZTE Nubia Z50 Ultra undergoes TENAA certification and launch may be close

ZTE Nubia Z50 Ultra undergoes TENAA certification and launch may be close

Tech News

Published on

By Abraham
ZTE Nubia Z50 Ultra undergoes TENAA certification and launch may be close
1676894897 zte nubia z50 ultra undergoes tenaa certification and launch may.jpeg
the version Ultra for the Nubia Z50 line had certification at the TENAA and some of its possible characteristics have been leaked. This information comes from the Gizmochina portal and, taking it into account, the product series that was launched in China in December 2022 should gain a new, more advanced model.

According to the leaks, the model number of this phone is NX712J and that could be an indication that it is a Nubia Z50 Ultra. Despite the certification, it is still not possible to know what the specifications of this smartphone will be, but it is expected that it will arrive with the fourth generation of ZTE technology that brings the front camera under the screen.

Speaking of the screen, the leaks mention that the phone will have a panel style with curvature on the sides. Likewise, your resolution must be of 2Kbut there are no rumors about the size of the display or what refresh rate it will support.

The item is yet to reach the Chinese market with a battery capacity of 5,000mAh, as well as a periscope lens for optically zooming the camera. If it becomes official, the ZTE model will be launched a few months after the presentation of the Z50 line.


Anyway, the information is still circulating in the field of rumors, so you can’t be sure until the launch is confirmed by the manufacturer. Meanwhile, ZTE has already confirmed that it will bring news at MWC 2023 regarding a tablet capable of generating 3D images without the need for glasses.

