ZTE Nubia Z50 Ultra undergoes TENAA certification and launch may be close

the version Ultra for the Nubia Z50 line had certification at the TENAA and some of its possible characteristics have been leaked. This information comes from the Gizmochina portal and, taking it into account, the product series that was launched in China in December 2022 should gain a new, more advanced model.

According to the leaks, the model number of this phone is NX712J and that could be an indication that it is a Nubia Z50 Ultra. Despite the certification, it is still not possible to know what the specifications of this smartphone will be, but it is expected that it will arrive with the fourth generation of ZTE technology that brings the front camera under the screen.