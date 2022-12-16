ZTE confirms MyOS 13 will launch next week with Nubia Z50

ZTE’s Nubia brand has confirmed that it will launch a new Z-line flagship phone in China on November 19ththe Nubia Z50. Now, the Chinese manufacturer has revealed that along with the cell phone, a new version of its operating system, MyOS 13, will be released on the same day, bringing improvements and new features to users.

MyOS 13 will have a completely redesigned look, a new technology that promises to bring greater speed and system fluidity will be improved by 30%a significant value. - Advertisement - The Chinese manufacturer has not brought more news about the user interface, but should start releasing details in the coming days until launch. Most likely, MyOS 13 will be based on the Android 13 operating system, just like MyOS 12 was based on Android 12.