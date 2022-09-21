HomeMobileAndroidZTE Blande A52 and Blade A52 Lite: two Android Go that step...

ZTE Blande A52 and Blade A52 Lite: two Android Go that step on Spain for less than 100 euros

MobileAndroidTech News

Published on

By Brian Adam
ZTE Blande A52 and Blade A52 Lite: two Android Go that step on Spain for less than 100 euros
zte blande a52 and blade a52 lite: two android go
- Advertisement -

ZTE puts into circulation two new mobile phones in Spain belonging to its blade family as of today. We talk about the new ZTE Blade A52 and ZTE Blade A52 Lite that are nestled, as soon as they arrive, in the most economical stripes of the market since their promotional price reaches to place both models below 100 euros. Temporarily, of course.

The new ZTE devices opt for very restrained configurations, something that can be seen by taking a quick look at the RAM and seeing that both opt for 2GB modules. But still, these two new android Go may be sufficient for many users. We tell you all about them.

- Advertisement -

MediaTek unveils first 4nm processor to unseat Qualcomm

Technical sheet of the ZTE Blade A52 and Blade A52 Lite

ZTE Blade A52

ZTE Blade A52 Lite
- Advertisement -

Screen

6.52 inches
HD+ resolution

6.52 inches
HD+ resolution
- Advertisement -

Processor

Unisoc SC9863A at 1.6GHz

Unisoc SC9863A at 1.6GHz

Versions

2GB/64GB
MicroSD up to 512GB

Giant DailyTour E + 2: the electric city bike that you can buy as

2GB/32GB
MicroSD up to 128GB

rear cameras

Main: 13 megapixels
Depth: 2 megapixels
Macro: 2 megapixels

Main: 13 megapixels

Frontal camera

5 megapixels

5 megapixels

Drums

5,000mAh
10W charging

4,000mAh
10W charging

System

Android 11Go
My OS 11

Twitter prepares a timer to delete sent tweets

Android 11Go
My OS 11

connectivity

Dual 4G
WiFi 4
Bluetooth 4.2
gps
headphone jack
MicroUSB

Dual 4G
WiFi 4
Bluetooth-Smart
gps
headphone jack
MicroUSB

Dimensions and weight

164 x 75.8 x 8.7 millimeters
193 grams

164.8 x 75.9 x 8.55 millimeters
188 grams

Others

Fingerprint reader

Mobile 2

Price

92 euros in Phone House

79 euros in Phone House

Two Android Go close to 100 euros

ZTE Blade A52 Lite

We find more similarities than differences between the two new ZTE Blade A52 and A52 Lite that act, as their name suggests, as older brother and younger brother in the new family. they share 6.52-inch screens with HD+ resolutionfor example, or the Unisoc SC9863A processor running at 1.6GHz in both models.

For the two terminals we have 2GB of RAM, although the superior model offers 64GB of internal space for the 32GB of its smaller brother. They also differ in the capacity of the microSD, present in both, with up to 512GB extra in one and up to 128GB extra in the other. The batteries are also separated, both with 10W charging but with 5,000 mAh and 4,000 mAh respectively.

The two brothers also have the same rear camera, 13 megapixels, and the same front camera, 5 megapixels. But in the ZTE Blade A52 we find two other cameras on the back, two 2 megapixels for macro photography and depth readings. Again, both arrive with Android 11 Go running under the MyOS 11 layer of the eastern manufacturer.

Identical connectivity for both models, or almost identical, with two 4G SIM trays, WiFi 4, Bluetooth 4.2 (Smart on the Lite), GPS, headphone jack and microUSB port for charging and file transfer. The ZTE Blade A52 also has a fingerprint readera feature that the Lite model lacks, and they are on sale now.

Versions and prices of the ZTE Blade A52 and A52 Lite

ZTE Blade A52

The new models arrive in Spain in two color options for each of them (Crystal Blue and Space Gray in the A52, Metallic Gray and Coral Green in the A52 Lite) and with a promotional price through Phone House. We leave you the prices below.

  • ZTE Blade A52 with 2GB/64GB: 119 euros in Phone House, 92 euros promotional price
  • ZTE Blade A52 Lite with 2GB/32GB: 99 euros in Phone House, 79 euros promotional price

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Mobile

Apple warns: iOS 16’s haptic keyboard isn’t much of a battery friend

Autonomy is something that can drive users crazy, especially if you have a...
Tech News

Good for Google: now it is easier to delete the search history in your app

One of the things that are important to users is their privacy. ...

More like this

Dedicated Server

Best web hosting of 2022

The best web hosting providers for your needs tried and tested Wondering how to find...
How to?

How to get free envelopes for the Qatar World Cup 2022 virtual album

There is less and less to go before the great Qatar 2022 Soccer World...
Apps

What is Android System Intelligence and why has it been updated on your Android

Android includes many system applications that facilitate device operation, such as Android...

© 2021 voonze.com.