ZTE Blade V40s is official with the camera rings as notification LEDs

ZTE has made official Blade V40s, a low-end smartphone with a neat design. On technical plan indeed the smartphone oscillates between the “highs” a large Full HD + AMOLED display, a 50MP main camera and 22.5 watt charging, and the “bass” of a Unisoc T618 chip, of a 5G that is missing and of a display that is only at 60Hz.
Aesthetically, however, ZTE Blade V40s is a pleasant product. Square lines, front surface dominated by the screen with almost uniform narrow bezels and a central hole for the selfie camera, two large “eyes” on the back for three cameras, moreover with the circular rings that light up for incoming calls and notifications. A nice, effective solution that convinced us on Oppo Reno8 Lite 5G.
It is unlikely that ZTE Blade V40s can arrive in our part, but know that in Malaysia it costs very little: 799 ringgit, equivalent to the current exchange rate of approximately 170 euros. At least ZTE gives its wireless earbuds for free.
ZTE BLADE V40S – TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS
- display: 6.67-inch Full HD + (395 pixels per inch) 20: 9 AMOLED @ 60Hz
- chip: ZTE only said it is an octa core, but rumored to be a 2 GHz Unisoc T618
- memories: 6 GB of RAM (+5 virtual GB) and 128 GB of expandable storage with microSD
- cameras:
- main rear: 50 MP f / 1.8
- rear macro: 5 MP f / 2.4, minimum distance to the subject 3 cm
- rear bokeh: 2 MP f / 2.4
- front: 8 MP
- connectivity: 4G with VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, NFC, USB-C
- unlock: side fingerprint reader + 2D face
- battery: 4,500 mAh with fast charging at 22.5 watts
- system operating: Android 12
- dimensions and weight: 163.5 x 75.8 x 7.6 mm, 184 grams
- colors: blue, black / gray.