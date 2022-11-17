ZTE Blade V40s is official with the camera rings as notification LEDs

- Advertisement -

ZTE has made official Blade V40s, a low-end smartphone with a neat design. On technical plan indeed the smartphone oscillates between the “highs” a large Full HD + AMOLED display, a 50MP main camera and 22.5 watt charging, and the “bass” of a Unisoc T618 chip, of a 5G that is missing and of a display that is only at 60Hz.

Aesthetically, however, ZTE Blade V40s is a pleasant product. Square lines, front surface dominated by the screen with almost uniform narrow bezels and a central hole for the selfie camera, two large “eyes” on the back for three cameras, moreover with the circular rings that light up for incoming calls and notifications. A nice, effective solution that convinced us on Oppo Reno8 Lite 5G.

- Advertisement -

It is unlikely that ZTE Blade V40s can arrive in our part, but know that in Malaysia it costs very little: 799 ringgit, equivalent to the current exchange rate of approximately 170 euros. At least ZTE gives its wireless earbuds for free.

ZTE BLADE V40S – TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS

display : 6.67-inch Full HD + (395 pixels per inch) 20: 9 AMOLED @ 60Hz

: 6.67-inch Full HD + (395 pixels per inch) 20: 9 AMOLED @ 60Hz chip : ZTE only said it is an octa core, but rumored to be a 2 GHz Unisoc T618

: ZTE only said it is an octa core, but rumored to be a 2 GHz Unisoc T618 memories : 6 GB of RAM (+5 virtual GB) and 128 GB of expandable storage with microSD

: 6 GB of RAM (+5 virtual GB) and 128 GB of expandable storage with microSD cameras : main rear: 50 MP f / 1.8 rear macro: 5 MP f / 2.4, minimum distance to the subject 3 cm rear bokeh: 2 MP f / 2.4 front: 8 MP

: connectivity : 4G with VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, NFC, USB-C

: 4G with VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, NFC, USB-C unlock : side fingerprint reader + 2D face

: side fingerprint reader + 2D face battery : 4,500 mAh with fast charging at 22.5 watts

: 4,500 mAh with fast charging at 22.5 watts system operating : Android 12

: Android 12 dimensions and weight : 163.5 x 75.8 x 7.6 mm, 184 grams

: 163.5 x 75.8 x 7.6 mm, 184 grams colors: blue, black / gray.