ZTE Axon 50 Ultra official in China with satellite connectivity, there is also Pad

ZTE has made the top of the range official in China Axon 50 Ultra and the tablet Axon Pad. The first is a slightly less refined version of the official Nubia Z50 Ultra in recent days, so as not to create competition between products of the same industrial group (Nubia is owned by ZTE). The main point of differentiation is the chip, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Z50 Ultra, Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 for Axon 50 Ultra.





But the intention not to deprive the cousin of the public did not prevent ZTE Axon 50 Ultra from having a more unique than rare feature in the Android landscape, or satellite connectivity. ZTE’s novelty is capable of hooking up to the Beidou geolocation system and in the event of difficulties in areas not reached by the “traditional” mobile network, of sending and receiving messages to and from the satellites that China has put into orbit.

This feature will hardly be useful in a possible marketing in the West of ZTE Axon 50 Ultra, on which, however, there are currently no clues.

ZTE Axon Pad

ZTE Axon Pad instead it is a tablet with a 12.1-inch IPS LCD display with a resolution of 2,560 x 1,600 pixels at a refresh rate of 120 Hz, therefore quite abundant and complete. The same chip as the smartphone manages the operations, Qualcomm’s valid Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 which brings 5G connectivity and energy management contained in the 10,000mAh battery which we know to be enviable, despite the lack of fast 80-watt cable charging.

Thanks to the rather abundant surface, ZTE Axon Pad is just 6.5 mm thick and weighs 605 grams. With a generous screen, the nib holdergodsend for professionals and creatives and the magnetic keyboard, both sold as accessories.

Prices coming soon, but an idea…

The only discordant note in an already outlined panorama is not being able to satisfy the curiosity of price. ZTE has announced the two novelties, but to know the prices has given appointment in the next few days. On ZTE Axon 50 Ultra anyway you can get an idea: it should cost less or at least the same for the same number of memories as its cousin Nubia Z50 Ultra, which is sold in China starting from 3,999 yuan, i.e. 530 euros at the current exchange rate.

ZTE AXON 50 ULTRA – TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS

display : 6.67-inch AMOLED, Full HD+ resolution, 144Hz refresh rate, blue light protection

: 6.67-inch AMOLED, Full HD+ resolution, 144Hz refresh rate, blue light protection chip : Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, 4nm octa core, 3.2GHz max frequency

: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, 4nm octa core, 3.2GHz max frequency memories : LPDDR5X type RAM and UFS 3.1 type storage space

: LPDDR5X type RAM and UFS 3.1 type storage space cameras : main rear: 64 MP custom Sony IMX787 sensor, f/1.9, OIS optical stabilization ultra wide rear and macro: 50MP FOV 116 degrees, autofocus, macro up to 2cm rear telephoto: 50 MP, 3x optical zoom, f/2.0 Front: 16MP

: connectivity : 5G, GPS, AGPS, Beidou, Galileo, Glonass, USB-C, IR emitter, NFC

: 5G, GPS, AGPS, Beidou, Galileo, Glonass, USB-C, IR emitter, NFC audio : 2x speakers with DTS:X Ultra

: 2x speakers with DTS:X Ultra operating system : Android 13 with MyOS 13.0

: Android 13 with MyOS 13.0 drums : 5,000mAh

: 5,000mAh recharge: 80 watts cable.