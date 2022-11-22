Update (11/22/22) – JB

After the company's CEO teased the Chinese public, ZTE finally confirmed the official launch date of the new Axon 40 Ultra Space Edition. According to the company's post, the device will be presented on November 29. The event will be held in China and can be followed by the local public through the manufacturer's social networks, and everything indicates that the specifications of this model will be similar to that of the Axon 40 Ultra. The main expected highlight is a small tweak to the design, as well as an increase in RAM up to 18 GB with 1 TB of internal storage. The screen of the new Axon 40 Ultra Space Edition should be a 6.81-inch AMOLED that has a rate of 120 Hz and FHD + resolution. In addition, the processor is Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, while the main rear camera is 64 MP. Finally, we should also have a 5,000 mAh battery with 80W fast charging and native Android 12.

Update (11/18/22) – JB

ZTE Axon 40 Ultra Space Edition has first teaser shared by brand CEO

In a post shared on their social networks, the ZTE published the first official teaser of the new Axon 40 Ultra Space Edition. This smartphone had already been teased by the CEO of the Chinese brand himself, Ni Fei. The material features the participation of actor Wu Jing, and the smartphone itself has a more refined design and has three "loose" cameras on the back. A second detail that also draws attention is the presence of two striking lines that form a kind of informal module, while there is also the power button in red. Rumors indicate that this device may have up to 18 GB of RAM with 1 TB of internal storage. The Axon 40 Ultra Space Edition should also be the first to deliver the third generation of the front sensor under the OLED display, which will be 6.81 inches. The processor tends to be the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and there is a 64 MP main rear camera. For now, there is no release date.

Original text (11/11/22)

ZTE Axon 40 Ultra Space Edition may arrive soon, says brand CEO

The ZTE Axon 40 Ultra Space Edition should be launched soon by the Chinese manufacturer. At first, it is a new version of the "Aerospace" model that the brand announced in 2021 based on the Axon 30 Ultra. At the time, the device stood out for having 1TB of internal storage and 18GB of RAM among its technical specifications. That said, what you can expect from the new model is essentially what we've already seen in the traditional Axon 40 Ultra, launched in May of this year. that is, one Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 in the processing part and screen of 144 Hz. However, it is possible for the chip to be upgraded to the plus version of Qualcomm.

In addition, the most notable changes must be visual in the device, as it was with its predecessor. In this way, the expectation is that he will have a more striking style, something that ZTE says is in honor of the taikonautswhich is what the astronauts of the Chinese space program are called, including the smartphone will have a logo referring to the term on the back. Other features that have been maintained in this model are related to the battery. In this way, the capacity should be 5,000mAh and the device will support 80W fast charging. Finally, it is expected to come with massive internal storage capacity and lots of RAM, like last year’s device.