ZTE Axon 40 Ultra, new renderings a few days after the presentation

In the end, the ZTE Axon 40 family did not arrive in April as previously thought, but by now it should be a matter of days, at worst weeks. In the past few hours, new renders of the most prestigious model in the range have been leaked, namely the Axon 40 Ultra. The pictures show a rather extreme interpretation of the “full screen” concept: the margins are very thin, perhaps even more than in the Galaxy S22, the “waterfall” display ventures well inside the side edges, and to top it off there is not even the hole for the front camera.

The images also show the rear camera module well; at first glance one might think that it is nothing too particular – a triple cam is also found in the entry level at this point – but the technical details are striking: it seems that all three sensors will be 64 MP, and judging from the images at least one lens is periscopic and therefore promises a very thorough optical zoom. Very likely that the other secondary is an ultra-wide angle, but for now it is only guesswork. While we’re on the subject, it’s worth remembering that on the front the camera should be hidden under the display; a 16MP unit is expected, and ZTE has already promised a marked improvement in quality over previous generations.

As the images anticipate, the presentation date of the smartphone should be the May 9, so in just a few days. At least as far as China is concerned; we have no concrete information about the possible arrival in other markets. At the moment, however, this is the most accredited theory about the data sheet:

6.8 “OLED waterfall display, 120 Hz refresh, 1440p resolution

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC (Officially Confirmed)

Three rear cameras, each with 64MP sensor (officially confirmed)

Front camera hidden under the 16 MP display

5,000 mAh battery

Fast charging at 80W

Thickness 8.41 mm, weight 204 g

IR blaster

Recall that the range should be completed by a “smooth” Axon 40 and a Pro model.