ZTE Axon 40 Pro: camera below the display in front, 100 MP behind

Not long before the presentation of the series ZTE Axon 40: the first rumors suggested an event by the end of April, but now we know that the date is that of May 9, in exactly one week. In total, there will be three smartphones – Axon 40, 40 Pro and 40 Ultra, but we still know little about them, and therefore any new information is precious to help us compose an identikit in advance of the launch. And to help us in the enterprise there is precisely ZTE: the company has in fact shared some images on its Weibo profile that turn the spotlight on some salient features of Axon 40 and 40 Pro.

THERE IS ALSO A DEDICATED SAFETY CHIP

Specifically we are talking about the Axon 40 Pro rear camera which will be from 100 MP with sensor size of 1 / 1.33 “, OIS stabilization, PDAF support and Laser AF: it will probably be the Samsung ISOCELL HM2 sensor. The six lenses also suggest an aperture of f / 1.8.

The other element highlighted by ZTE is the chip dedicated to security with which the Axon 40 range will be equipped a first time for the manufacturer: to know in detail how it will work, however, we will have to wait for the presentation.

THIRD GENERATION OF CAMERA UNDER THE DISPLAY

But the real star of the Axon 40 family will once again be the front camera. With Axon 20, in fact, ZTE was the first company to introduce a smartphone with the selfie cam hidden under the display: and for this reason there is curiosity to discover how much this third generation of technology has improved what we have seen so far.

In this sense, the rumors are particularly encouraging, and speak of a uniform display that does not let us guess where the camera is hidden: to really get an idea, however, we will have to wait to see the product live.