ZTE announces Libero 5G III with SD 700 and OLED screen, exclusive to Japan

A little over a year after announcing the Libero 5G II, ZTE and Y! Mobile announced the device’s successor in Japan this week. The Libero 5G III cell phone is supposed to be exclusive to that market. The phone is designed exclusively for the Japanese market, as are most of the devices released there.
Although the price of the device has not been revealed, it is known that it should hit stores on Thursday of next week (15).
The intermediate has a 6.67-inch OLED screen with a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels (FHD +), a centralized selfie camera and an on-screen fingerprint sensor. It’s powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset alongside 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage — many features borrowed from its predecessor.
The phone houses a triple camera system on the back, including a 13MP primary sensor, a 2MP macro sensor, and a 2MP depth sensor. On the front, it has an 8 MP camera. Connectivity options on the smartphone include 5G, dual-band WiFi, Bluetooth 5.1, GNSS, NFC and USB-C, plus it has a microSD card slot.
The device runs Android 12 and works with a 4,120 mAh battery and comes with support for USB PD PPS charging. The device finally carries the IP57 rating for dust and water resistance and comes in purple, white and black color options.
- 6.67-inch Full HD+ screen (2400x1080px)
- Platform MediaTek Dimensity 700
- GPU ARM Mail-G57
- 4GB of RAM
- 64 GB of storage
- 8 MP front camera
- Three rear cameras:
- Main lens with 13 MP sensor
- Macro lens with 2 MP sensor
- Depth lens with 2 MP sensor
- Bluetooth 5.1, Wi-Fi v802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, USB-C, IPX57 water and dust protection
- 4120 mAh battery
- android 12
- Dimensions: 165.8 x 77 x 9.6 mm
- Weight: 207g