ZTE announces Libero 5G III with SD 700 and OLED screen, exclusive to Japan

A little over a year after announcing the Libero 5G II, ZTE and Y! Mobile announced the device’s successor in Japan this week. The Libero 5G III cell phone is supposed to be exclusive to that market. The phone is designed exclusively for the Japanese market, as are most of the devices released there.

Although the price of the device has not been revealed, it is known that it should hit stores on Thursday of next week (15).

The intermediate has a 6.67-inch OLED screen with a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels (FHD +), a centralized selfie camera and an on-screen fingerprint sensor. It’s powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset alongside 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage — many features borrowed from its predecessor.