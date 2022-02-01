Search here...
Tech News

Zotac ZBOX CI331, an efficient, economical and fanless mini-PC

By: Brian Adam

Date:

Share post:

Zotac is one of the great specialists in mini-computers and has all kinds of models in its catalog, some really powerful with the latest Intel processors. The one that comes to us now is different, it bets precisely on the opposite: moderate price, low energy consumption and passive cooling.

Zotac ZBOX CI331 nano is an entry-level model that bases its hardware on Intel’s Jasper Lake processors. A platform that uses the Tremont architecture, is manufactured in 10nm technological processes and that we are seeing a lot in mini-PCs, as they offer basic performance for computing and multimedia entertainment, a very low consumption and a price that is usually the lowest in Intel CPUs.

Read:

How to know the refresh rate of your mobile in real time

For this mini-PC, Zotac uses a Celeron N5100 quad core and four processing threads with a maximum frequency of 2.8 GHz and an integrated Intel UHD graphics of up to 800 MHz, which will not be used for demanding games, but which can output video to three external screens simultaneously and accompanies the low consumption of the chip: only 7 watts.

Zotac ZBOX CI331

Its chassis is reduced to dimensions of 127 x 126 x 56mm and thanks to its good ventilation and a passive dissipation system it does not need annoying fans. The computer ships with a 40-watt adapter and a VESA mounting kit to hang it on the wall or behind the monitor.

The Zotac ZBOX CI331 is delivered assembled or in barebones format for the user to mount their own RAM (two DDR4-2933 slots) and storage (a PCIe NVMe SSD and a 2.5-inch bay). You can also install any operating system you want, any modern Windows or Linux.

Refering to connectivity, it has two Gigabit Ethernet ports, WiFi 5 and Bluetooth 5, SDXC card reader and a set of I/O ports in the rear and center that includes:

Read:

Apple discusses the idea of ​​integrating multiple user accounts to …

  • 1 x USB 3.0 Type-C (front)
  • 1 x USB 3.0 Type-A (front)
  • 2 x USB 3.1 Type-A (rear)
  • 1 x USB 2.0 Type-A (rear)
  • 1 3.5mm microphone input
  • 1 3.5mm audio output
  • 1 x HDMI 2.0b (3840 x 2160 at 60Hz)
  • 1 x DisplayPort 1.2 (4096 x 2160 at 60Hz)
  • 1 x VGA (1920 x 1080 at 60Hz)

Zotac ZBOX CI331, an efficient, economical and fanless mini-PC 31

The Zotac ZBOX CI331 has an official price in barebone format of 260 dollars. The manufacturer also offers a version with memory, storage and Windows 10 pre-installed. It looks good for home theaters, kiosks, and desktops for basic computing in homes or offices.

Previous articleTesla put up for sale in China a karaoke microphone to use in its cars
Next articleAndroid 12 on POCO F1, Redmi Note 7 Pro and more Xiaomi: Paranoid Android gives these phones a second life
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Related articles

Android

Android 12 on POCO F1, Redmi Note 7 Pro and more Xiaomi: Paranoid Android gives these phones a second life

Android 12 is being rolled out little by little, in a small selection of mobiles by...
Tech News

Zotac ZBOX CI331, an efficient, economical and fanless mini-PC

Zotac is one of the great specialists in mini-computers and has all kinds of models in its catalog,...
Tech News

Tesla put up for sale in China a karaoke microphone to use in its cars

Tesla continues to enrich the experience it offers to those who own one of its cars. Recently,...
Apps

Google Chrome for Android will prevent you from closing all open tabs by mistake

If you are one of those who open many tabs in the browser, this novelty of...

Follow us

At Techsmart we provide you the information gathered from different resources about Tech Industry. We do not own any images or content shared on the website unless we declare that we have copyright in the image or content. If you find anything copyrighted on the site, please contact us

Browse

Editor's Pick

Google updates its assistant so that telling it to stop does not require many words

Editor's Pick 0
We have all gotten used to the fact...

How to delete all iPhone screenshots at once

Apps 0
Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on...

The price of graphics cards falls, coinciding with the fall of cryptocurrencies

Editor's Pick 0
Those of you who regularly read us will remember...

Popular

This is the story of the transition from PowerPC chips to Intel Apple

Tech News 0
Apple, a company that began in a garage and...

“Joker” malware Strikes again : these 16 applications, are harmful

Editor's Pick 0
The "Joker" malware strikes again: if you have installed...

This would have been the Nokia N95 with Android: filtered a sliding prototype with triple camera

Android 0
If a few days ago we saw how Nokia...

© 2021 voonze.com.