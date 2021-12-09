Zorin OS 16 Lite, a great alternative to Windows for older computers

Zorin OS 16 Lite is the new variant of the latest version of one of the GNU / Linux distributions that we like the most, thinking that the regular Windows users try the system free. Of course, there are other alternatives to explore, because installing and using Linux today is as simple as doing it with Windows.

As the name suggests, this is a “small” version of the general version that was released in March. This version is especially intended for older computers, with reduced hardware level or those that, for example, cannot access Windows 11 and its demanding requirements of TMP, UEFI and others.

Zorin OS 16 Lite

The distribution is based on Ubuntu 20.04.3 LTS, uses Xfce 4.16 as a desktop environment and should be familiar to Windows users since it is specially designed to help in the transition, thanks to a visual section that specifically seeks it (although without losing its own personality) and with some improved components such as WINE to run Windows applications and thus achieve a gradual and non-dramatic change for a user who is approaching the free system for the first time.

«Updated with a fresh and refined look out of the box. We have introduced a new, more polished default Zorin OS 16 theme that is more pleasing to the eye. You’ll find detailed touches and luscious animations throughout the system to elevate your computing experience »the developers point out in the announcement.

The version also introduces a database that detects the most used formats among Windows installers, so that the system can guide the user through the installation process. If the system recognizes an .exe or .msi file, simply with a double click the system will automatically suggest you to install the application or game (or its closest alternative) from the recommended source, either a native package from the store. Linux optimized software or installer for a PC game.

Of course, the main Linux applications are not lacking, some pre-installed and all the others in a ‘single store’ offered by Zorin from various sources, starting with the Flathub repository (a de facto standard for getting apps using the Flatpak package format built into previous versions of Zorin) and also the Canonical store and Ubuntu repositories.

Other version changes cited are:

Fractional scale for high resolution displays

New dedicated music player app: Rhythmbox

Disabled built-in telemetry and tracking in Firefox by default.

Flicker-Free boot experience on compatible hardware.

Creation of a recovery key on encrypted installations.

Improved support for new hardware and technologies.

Zorin OS 16 Lite is licensed as open source and it’s totally free. You can download the ISO image from its download page, where you will also see the general version and the Pro version. The downloaded image can be used to install as a single system, alongside dual-boot Windows or simply test it as ‘Linux-USB’. A highly recommended distribution for regular Windows users to get closer to the Linux world.