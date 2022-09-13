Zoom’s “Slack” evolves to be more competitive for hybrid and remote work

Zoom is updating its own competitor to services such as Slack, with the idea of ​​gaining market share in an increasingly segment due to the growing expansion of the work model and also oriented towards the work model.

In this sense, Zoom Chat is renamed Zoom Team Chat to prevent users from confusing it with the text chat capabilities of Zoom meetingsalthough it also wants to consolidate its own service as a hub for the collaboration of organizations, with collaboration functions through voice, video and text, so that they do not have to switch between applications within their own organizations .



Hard work having renowned rivals

As indicated in a statement:

We used to call it Zoom Chat. Starting today, we’re officially renaming it Zoom Team Chat, ushering in the future of persistent messaging and making teamwork and collaboration even better. We’ve already made significant investments in Zoom Team Chat capabilities and will introduce even more enhancements later this month. Is it possible to get rich with cryptocurrencies? [Vídeo]

As they point out, from the end of this month it will have new functions to better compete with its most direct rivals.

Among other aspects, according to The Verge, you can share the chat of a Zoom meeting directly in Zoom Team Chat, or even schedule a Zoom meeting directly from any Zoom Team Chat channel.

We will have to wait for the end of this month, which will be when they announce all the news that will be incorporated into the service.

There is no doubt that integrations with the main Zoom service will be greater with the new features, and more so when Zoom One subscribers already have Zoom Team Chat integrated into the same offer.

Still, there’s no question that Zoom is trying to carve out decent market share for Zoom Team Chat in the face of fierce competition from its big rivals, so it has its work cut out for it to convince organizations to use its service, though. Given the rise of hybrid work, they should not miss an opportunity to make themselves known, hence the need to change the name and avoid future confusion, being a starting point to continue improving the service.

