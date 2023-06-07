Zoom uses artificial intelligence tool to resume missed meetings

Zoom IQ Meeting Summary and Zoom IQ Chat Compose are now available for free trials for customers on select plans . Users will no longer have to go through the cumbersome process of recording and saving meetings for future reference.

Missing meetings on Zoom can lead to a delay in the routine, since if the meetings were recorded, many users need to review all the content (which in most cases can be reduced to five minutes, or even a simple email) . The application intends to make this experience simpler for its users using an artificial intelligence tool.

✍️ Chat compose: Use generative AI-powered compose feature to draft Team Chat messages based on the context of a chat thread, plus, change the message tone and rephrase responses to customize recommendations. pic.twitter.com/vfUVj3vYSH

With the new Zoom IQ Meeting Summary feature, meeting organizers can now generate meeting summaries and send them to other participants via Zoom Team Chat or via email. It is still unclear how this feature will work and how it will be able to capture some of the main points and ideas shared during a meeting, but it is in fact an advance that will bring a lot of agility to the routine of some users.

In the case of Chat Compose, it is possible compose team chat messages based on the context of a segment, as well as rephrasing responses to personalize recommendations.

To access them, you must subscribe to Zoom One (Basic, Pro, Business, Business Plus, Enterprise and Enterprise Plus).