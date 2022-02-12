Zoom: update does not disable microphone when ending call

This popular video conferencing platform, Zoom, has released this week a major update to its application for MacOS devices. This is due to reports from different users about how the microphone was not automatically deactivated after the conference ended. However, the company has already fixed this bug.

Does Zoom leave the mic on?

This problem has been in the app for some time. Since December of last year, multiple users reported complaints about this bug in the Zoom Community (via Register). According to this medium, the microphone on the Mac stayed active even after the Zoom call ended. This immediately raised questions about the privacy agreements.

Thanks to a new privacy option, built into MacOS Monterey, which displays an orange dot in the menu bar when an app uses the microphone, users could immediately tell that something was wrong with the Zoom app. Although the error has already been solved, the causes of this error are not known..

Zoom, for its part, has already released a statement about this error in its app for MacOS. They mentioned how this bug could cause the orange microphone indicator to stay on even after leaving the conference. They also added that in the last update of the app it no longer shows this problem.