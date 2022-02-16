Tech NewsCommunication

Zoom reaches the smart screens of the Movistar operator

By: Brian Adam

Movistar Home is the smart screen that Movistar Fusión subscribers who have the Smart WiFi Router and Movistar Plus can enjoy, in order to manage what they want to see through Movistar Plus, as well as being able to consult the current information, listen to musical themes, or even your favorite podcasts.

The latest to arrive at Movistar Home is the Zoom video call servicethus bringing interoperability in communications, so that subscribers can participate in sessions that are already open or create their own as a host.

Zoom more ubiquitous than ever

Be that as it may, they will be able to participate together with other contacts that can be found on other types of devices, either through their desktop PCs, from their mobile devices, or even from smart screens with the Google Assistant or even Alexa, among many other devices where Zoom is also present, including Portal de Meta (Facebook) devices and Amazon smart TVs.

The arrival of Zoom at Movistar Home is the result of the agreement between Zoom and Telefónica Tech, benefiting users who have chosen to have these devices in their homes.

All they have to do is enter through the application from the main screen or tell Aura, Telefónica’s virtual assistant, the voice command “OK Aura, go to Zoom”.

It would be interesting for Telefónica to make the same move with alternative video call services, thus improving the communication possibilities of Movistar Fusión subscribers without the need to purchase other similar devices.

And it is that subscribers can have this equipment for €19.9 for self-installation, or for €69.9 if they want a technician to come and install it in their homes, being the first option more affordable than buying separately an Amazon Echo Show or a Google Nest Hub to enjoy a multitude of services.

We must not forget that Movistar Home also has a color touch screen, as well as a deactivatable webcam and microphones, like other smart screens on the market.

And Zoom has become one of the best-known services for making video calls, with a strong focus on the business segment, but offering possibilities to private users as a result of the arrival of the pandemic.

