Zoom, many new apps support Collaborate Mode and Breakout Rooms

The use of smart working is decreasing a bit all over the world, and Zoom is preparing for a new phase of its existence: the very popular videoconferencing app, which has become ubiquitous thanks to the pandemic and confinement at home in its most acute phases, has thought to report a number of Zoom Apps and updates watching towards a more flexible phasein which the workers will divide (more or less equally, depending on the company) between the office and their home.
In the meantime, it is important to make a clarification: Zoom is mainly a group video calling app, but over time it has evolved rapidly to meet the needs of many workers. One of the biggest innovations has been to become an expandable platform via additional software – the Zoom Apps, in fact, downloadable from the dedicated marketplace. The Zoom Apps reported today (in fact the post on the platform’s official blog dates back to yesterday) focus on the so-called Collaborate Mode, which allows the hosts of a meeting to initiate collaborative experiences between participants, for example for brainstorming, to draw up a document and more. Some concrete examples:
- Miro. It is an online virtual whiteboard. Thanks to Collaborate Mode it is possible to launch a whiteboard during a session and allow multiple users to modify and expand it. Includes preconfigured templates or you can start completely from scratch.
- Ask Away. A game / quiz that allows meeting participants to get to know each other better.
- Tail. An app that allows you to increase the engagement of each participant by collaborating in the creation of documents
- MURAL. An app for organizing tasks and objectives for each work team.
- Funtivity. A way to lighten conferences with small recreational activities.
Collaborate Mode aside, Zoom also reports several new apps that add support for Breakout Rooms, which could be defined as “sub-rooms” in which a group of meeting participants can gather to work or discuss something specific not. of general interest to all others. Among these are:
- Weloan app that represents in a schematic way the movements of the participants among the various Breakout Rooms present in the meeting.
- Twinean app that allows you to quickly and easily organize all Breakout Rooms.
- And then again Funtivitywhich we have already mentioned above.