Zoom, many new apps support Collaborate Mode and Breakout Rooms

The use of smart working is decreasing a bit all over the world, and Zoom is preparing for a new phase of its existence: the very popular videoconferencing app, which has become ubiquitous thanks to the pandemic and confinement at home in its most acute phases, has thought to report a number of Zoom Apps and updates watching towards a more flexible phasein which the workers will divide (more or less equally, depending on the company) between the office and their home.

In the meantime, it is important to make a clarification: Zoom is mainly a group video calling app, but over time it has evolved rapidly to meet the needs of many workers. One of the biggest innovations has been to become an expandable platform via additional software – the Zoom Apps, in fact, downloadable from the dedicated marketplace. The Zoom Apps reported today (in fact the post on the platform’s official blog dates back to yesterday) focus on the so-called Collaborate Mode, which allows the hosts of a meeting to initiate collaborative experiences between participants, for example for brainstorming, to draw up a document and more. Some concrete examples: