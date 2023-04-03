5G News
Zoom incorporates ChatGPT and Artificial Intelligence to video calls

By Brian Adam
Zoom
More and more applications and tools incorporate artificial intelligence (AI) to offer added services to their users. In this sense, the Zoom video conferencing platform has integrated AI into its new Zoom IQ assistantwhich will allow more efficient interaction with your applications.

AI features in Zoom allow you to summarize meetings or generate chat and email responses

Google, Microsoft or Slack also already have assistants that use Artificial Intelligence. In the case of Zoom, the company has decided to make use of ChatGPT. This is the language model developed by OpenAI, known for its impressive ability to understand and generate text.

Practical Applications of AI in Zoom

Thanks to the incorporation of Artificial Intelligence to the new Zoom assistant, users can develop new functions. For example, they can access the summary of the content of meetings and calls automatically, in which the most important is shown.

The AI ​​built into Zoom IQ is also capable of integrating relevant information into the user’s agenda. In this sense, you will be able to generate chat and email responses automatically.

Among other additional functionalities, you can even brainstorm ideas through its online whiteboard function with other users.

It is important to note that, although Zoom already used AI for some of these tasks, the incorporation of the OpenAI language model represents a leap in quality in terms of precision and efficiency in carrying out these tasks.

On the other hand, Zoom has announced that it will allow other companies to upload their own AI models so that users can enjoy a greater diversity of tools that adapt to their specific needs. That is, it will not limit its practical application to ChatGPT but is open to the use of other alternative conversational AIs.

Zoom intends with these new features streamline daily tasks of users and improve their efficiency with the help of AI. From the company they emphasize that they have taken measures to ensure that the Zoom IQ assistant is safe and complies with all the necessary regulations and privacy policies.

