Zoom for iPhone gets call hiding and dark mode for calendar

Zoom has released an update to its iOS app and, among the new features, the highlight is compatibility with the iPhone 14 Pro’s dynamic island, the option to hide incoming calls during a meeting, dark mode for the calendar and support for meeting summary from Zoom IQ.
Dynamic Island support for iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max is available in version 5.14.5 of your iOS app. The idea is that it facilitates multitasking during a meeting on the iPhone.
New features and capabilities for Zoom on iPhone and iPad include: new MSI/PLIST/GPO/MDM options, including Zoom Mesh support; seamless synchronization of meeting chat files and images; Zoom IQ meeting summary; change ownership of Ongoing Meeting Chat; seamless synchronization of meeting chat files and images; dark mode for Zoom Calendar; incoming call hidden during the meeting.
Furthermore, the update also fixes several bugs and minor issues.
And you, what did you think of the news from Zoom? Leave your comment below!
