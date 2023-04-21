Zoom for iPhone gets call hiding and dark mode for calendar

Zoom has released an update to its iOS app and, among the new features, the highlight is compatibility with the iPhone 14 Pro’s dynamic island, the option to hide incoming calls during a meeting, dark mode for the calendar and support for meeting summary from Zoom IQ.

Dynamic Island support for iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max is available in version 5.14.5 of your iOS app. The idea is that it facilitates multitasking during a meeting on the iPhone.