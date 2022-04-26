Tech NewsCommunicationLaptops

Zoom for Chrome OS now with background blur and virtual backgrounds

By: Brian Adam

Date:

There is no doubt that the major Internet service companies try to match the offer of functions in all the platforms in which they are present. This is what happens in many, such as Zoom, which has been one of the companies that has benefited most from the pandemic, becoming popularly known, despite its almost exclusive focus on companies, as one of the options to be in contact with family and friends at the worst time of it.

Quite recently, this communication solutions platform is updating its Progressive Web Application (PWA) for Chrome OS allowing Chromebook users to also blur the real background or directly change it to virtual backgroundsmaking the personal space of the participants no longer visible to the rest of the virtual meeting attendees.

Comparing features between platforms

In this way, the PWA Zoom for Chrome OS is starting to support background blurring or virtual background substitution.

On this last point, it should be noted that for the time being, Zoom offers few options to choose from, but fortunately, users also have the ability to upload their own images, giving them a wide range of possibilities to replace the environment they are in with images of their choice.

Being a PWA, users will not need to download or update the version, where it will be enough to access the direct access to go to the service, which, as they comment on About Chromebooks, it will already show them the new possibilities in a prominent way.

However, these new features of Zoom for Chrome OS may cause certain performance problems for those who do not have powerful Chromebooks, so users should test these capabilities in case the performance could be affected, thus avoiding using it in this way. virtual meetings where they are going to participate in a serious way.

In case of having reliable teams, then they will be able to make use of the new capacities without apparent problems, in principle. There is no doubt that Chromebooks have become versatile and affordable devices, used mostly in the educational sector, although these devices are getting better every day to be alternatives to Windows or macOS laptops.

