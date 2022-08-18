Zoom Fixes Security Flaw That Allowed Attackers to Control System on Mac

Zoom is a popular video calling app, like Microsoft’s Teams and Google’s Meet. At first, it became quite popular on the web, but part of this fame was due to the fact that the application went through several controversies related to its security level. For example, the company has already had to pay multimillion-dollar damages due to privacy issues.

One of the recent flaws found is in relation to the automatic program updates software. A malicious person could be able to exploit the system since it was possible to trick the application just by changing the name of one of the packages. After all, the software has a high level of access to the root of the operating system.