Zoom Fixes Security Flaw That Allowed Attackers to Control System on Mac

Zoom is a popular video calling app, like Microsoft’s Teams and Google’s Meet. At first, it became quite popular on the web, but part of this fame was due to the fact that the application went through several controversies related to its security level. For example, the company has already had to pay multimillion-dollar damages due to privacy issues.
One of the recent flaws found is in relation to the automatic program updates software. A malicious person could be able to exploit the system since it was possible to trick the application just by changing the name of one of the packages. After all, the software has a high level of access to the root of the operating system.
Patrick Wardle is a researcher and founder of the Objective-See Foundation, or OSF. He was the person who initially discovered and reported the existence of the bug to the company in late 2021. The company even made corrections, but ended up opening other types of loopholes.
This scenario repeated itself again, with Zoom fixing the bug and leaving another flaw, which was found by Patrick and reported again. The findings he made were the subject of debate throughout Def-Con this past week. Finally, it seems that for now the issues related to this have already been fixed.
If you use the application on any operating system, always be aware. A valid tip to increase security is to enable two-factor authentication, which can also be applied in other applications, including social networks to reduce the risk of intrusion.
>#wrapperApp {-webkit-box-shadow: 0px 0px 5px 1px rgba(0,0,0,0.23);-moz-box-shadow: 0px 0px 5px 1px rgba(0,0,0,0.23);box- shadow: 0px 0px 5px 1px rgba(0,0,0,0.23);padding: 5px;background-color: white;display: flex;height:155px;}#appImage {width: 25%;} #appLogo {width: 154px;height: 154px;}#appDetails {flex-grow: 1;padding-left:1px;}#name {font-size:150%;}#price, #developer, #size {font-size:80%; }#links{flex-grow: 1;padding-left:50px;}.lojaImg {width: 35px;height: 35px;margin-right:3px;vertical-align:middle;}.lojaImgWindows {width: 27px;height: 27px;margin-left:3px;padding-right:6px;vertical-align:middle;}.lojasdivs {margin: 5px;margin-bottom:10px;}.lojalinkmobile {margin-right: 6px;}.lojas {margin- right:6px;margin-top:1px;}#lojasmobile{display:none;} @media only screen and (max-device-width: 480px) { #wrapperApp {height:auto;}#appDetalhes {padding-left:42px ;}#lojasmobile {display:block;}#lojalinkmobile {font-size:85%}#nome {pading-bottom:4px;margin-bottom:4px;font-size:110%;}#p reco, #developer, #size {display:none;}.lojas{display:none;}.lojaImg {width: 19px;height: 19px;}.lojaImgWindows{width: 19px;height: 17px;}#appLogo {width: 115px;height: 125px;} }
class=”darkreader darkreader–sync” media=”screen” >