Zoom Chat changes its name and is now called ‘Zoom Team Chat’, but no news

The growth of the home office and distance learning boosted the development of platforms for videoconferencing such as Microsoft Teams, Google Meet and Zoom during the pandemic. The popularity of these services has continued even after the return to work and face-to-face teaching, indicating that video calling is likely to remain on the rise for years to come.

Last Monday (12), the company released a statement in which it reveals the change in the name of the application from “Zoom Chat” to “Zoom Team Chat”, a subtle change that reinforces the use of the service by teams and “helps users to distinguish what a complete collaborative hub product is all about,” explained Sharvari Nerurkar, Head of Zoom Team Chat.