Project of AEREZONA DEVELOPERS. Contact Us at: +92-300-3308001 email at: [email protected]
HomeTech NewsCommunicationZoom calls are coming to Tesla cars

Zoom calls are coming to Tesla cars

Tech NewsCommunication

Published on

By Brian Adam
- Advertisement -

Although it does not seem like a good idea to make videoconferences while driving, it can make sense in two cases:

– The person conducting the videoconference is not the driver.
– The car has some autonomy mode that allows the driver to perform other tasks.

- Advertisement -

The thing is, Zoom will partner with Tesla to bring video conferencing to Tesla cars, an announcement made this week by Zoom Group product manager Natasha Walia at Zoomtopia 2022.

During the presentation we were able to see a video showing a woman getting into her Model Y and using the Tesla touch screen to make a video call through Zoom, but they did not give details on the date when this would be possible. In the video you can see that the communication was made with the car stopped, charging.

We also don’t know if Zoom will work with Wi-Fi or will need the Premium Connectivity add-on to work, an add-on that is priced at $9.99 a month or $99 a year, according to Tesla’s site.

It is believed that it will use the camera in the cabin, located above the rearview mirror, as a Zoom camera to provide a video feed during calls, although it is not known if there will be any security method that prevents the video conference in case the driver be busy It probably only works when the car is stopped.

- Advertisement -

From Tesla they indicate that the images and video from the camera do not leave the vehicle and are not transmitted to anyone, although they will have to update that policy when video has to be sent via Zoom to other people.

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Europe

European Commission aims to reduce air pollution through new vehicle standards

The European Commission has laid out new plans to curb air pollution coming from...
Tech News

dbrand makes fun of Twitter’s Verified badge via new product

The dbrand has already been known for polemicizing in its products, coming to buy...

More like this

By AEREZONA DEVELOPERS
Office #31, 3rd Floor, Frahan Plaza
G-11 Markaz, Islamabad.
Contact: +923003308001
email: [email protected]

© 2021 voonze.com BY AEREZONA DEVELOPERS.