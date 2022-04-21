Zoom brings gesture recognition to your desktop app

Zoom announced a series of new features that improve the dynamics of its service taking into account different contexts.

And one of the novelties focuses on an update for your desktop app that brings one of the features that is already available on iOS.

Gesture recognition is now available in the Zoom desktop app

In a previous article, we already told you about one of the news announced by the Zoom team, which has to do with its collaborative whiteboard for work teams, Zoom Whiteboard. But it is not the only update that we find among the news.

An interesting update has also been announced for the desktop app that improves its dynamics by adding a function that has been available on iOS for a long time. If you have used Zoom on the iPad, you will know that it has gesture recognition.

For example, if you want to participate in a meeting, all you have to do is raise your hand and the app will recognize the gesture and its meaning. Or if you want to show your support with an emoji, just raise your thumb up for Zoom to recognize the gesture.

That same dynamic is now playing out in the Zoom desktop app. One detail to keep in mind is that this new “gesture recognition” option is not enabled by default.

So if you decide to use gestures, you’ll need to enable the feature from the Zoom app settings. On the other hand, the management of notifications during a meeting or webinar has also been improved so that they do not result in a distraction.

And they’ve also announced that one-time passwords are starting to roll out for users who don’t have two-step verification turned on. A dynamic that will be put into practice when Zoom detects a suspicious login.