Zoom adds gesture recognition to the desktop app

Zoom has introduced some new features in its desktop application, among which the gesture recognition, which allows users to avoid pressing certain buttons or searching for certain emoticons during a video conference. Instead, Zoom will recognize, interpret, and translate certain gestures.

The camera recognizes the user’s gestures and Zoom is capable of translating them into emoticons

Initially, there are only two gestures that Zoom, one of the most widely used video conferencing apps in the world, is capable of recognizing and translating. Of course, they are perhaps the most common and, therefore, the ones that can provide the greatest comfort in avoiding the user having to manually activate the corresponding option using the mouse.

Its about gesture of raising the hand and the gesture of making a fist with the thumb pointing up. With the first gesture, the user would be asking for a turn to speak and with the second, the user shows that he agrees with something.

To have this new gesture recognition function, you must have the desktop version of Zoom installed in version 5.10.3 or later. By default, the new tool is deactivated and must be activated manually.

But this is not the only incorporation carried out recently by Zoom. It has also been added to the latest update for the desktop version Zoom Whiteboard, an online whiteboard that can be shared among all the participants in the communication and that can be accessed both from the Zoom application itself and from Zoom Meetings and from Zoom Rooms.

Regarding the massive virtual conferences, Zoom Events is now capable of hosting a virtual audience of up to 1,500 participants through the Expo stage, which also raised the number of participants in video calls to 300.

