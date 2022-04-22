Tech NewsApps

Zoom adds gesture recognition to the desktop app

By: Brian Adam

Date:

Share post:

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

Zoom has introduced some new features in its desktop application, among which the gesture recognition, which allows users to avoid pressing certain buttons or searching for certain emoticons during a video conference. Instead, Zoom will recognize, interpret, and translate certain gestures.

The camera recognizes the user’s gestures and Zoom is capable of translating them into emoticons

Initially, there are only two gestures that Zoom, one of the most widely used video conferencing apps in the world, is capable of recognizing and translating. Of course, they are perhaps the most common and, therefore, the ones that can provide the greatest comfort in avoiding the user having to manually activate the corresponding option using the mouse.

Read moreADAC Rallye Deutschland: ŠKODA’s Jan Kopecký and co-driver Pavel Dresler win WRC 2 Pro category

Its about gesture of raising the hand and the gesture of making a fist with the thumb pointing up. With the first gesture, the user would be asking for a turn to speak and with the second, the user shows that he agrees with something.

Read:

Google will present the Pixel 6 on October 19 with prominence for the SoC Tensor

To have this new gesture recognition function, you must have the desktop version of Zoom installed in version 5.10.3 or later. By default, the new tool is deactivated and must be activated manually.

Read moreCompanies take baby steps toward home robots at CES

But this is not the only incorporation carried out recently by Zoom. It has also been added to the latest update for the desktop version Zoom Whiteboard, an online whiteboard that can be shared among all the participants in the communication and that can be accessed both from the Zoom application itself and from Zoom Meetings and from Zoom Rooms.

Regarding the massive virtual conferences, Zoom Events is now capable of hosting a virtual audience of up to 1,500 participants through the Expo stage, which also raised the number of participants in video calls to 300.

Read moreApple buys edge-based AI startup Xnor.ai for a reported $200M

.

Previous articleThe AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D sells out in 24 hours
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Related articles

Tech News

The AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D sells out in 24 hours

Since AMD announced the Ryzen 7 5800X3D processor, expectations around what the company itself identifies as the fastest...
Ireland

Brave lifeguards rescue injured swimmer at Forty Foot beach

A swimmer was rescued from Forty Foot in Dublin after they got into difficulty in the rough water. ...
Tech News

What is Drop In and how to activate it on Amazon Echo accessories

Amazon Echo devices, which are compatible with the Alexa voice assistant, offer a lot of functionality beyond...
Gaming

F1 22 requirements and release date

Electronic Arts has confirmed the requirements of F1 22, and has also left us an official release date...