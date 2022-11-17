Zoom adds calendar and email

- Advertisement -

Zoom adds new calendar and email management functions to its software, which had already been announced in 2020. The most widely used video call app in the world seems to want to compete with Office, Microsoft’s professional productivity and organization suite.

Zoom is gradually completing its Zoom One professional productivity and connectivity platform

The company has presented the news at its annual Zoomtopia event and now they will begin to be available, initially in beta form and included in Zoom One, the interface that brings together other productivity tools. Tools such as Team Chat, Whiteboard, Phone and Meetings with which it seeks to offer an alternative to Slack and Microsoft Teams in the territory of hybrid work environments, which have become popular after the pandemic.

Solutions for instant communication, in great demand in the professional environment, have enabled a domain of Microsoft 365 in a territory in which Zoom One now stands up offering connectivity through different integrated platforms.

It is a territory in which Zoom also stands up to Google Workspaces, another of the reference platforms, thanks to the fact that after the popularization of Zoom in the early stages of the pandemic as a communication tool through videoconference between multiple users, it has managed to expand your service offering.

Joseph Chong, Zoom’s product manager, explained that his email tool offers end-to-end encrypted communication and that his goal is to Serve small and medium-sized business customers who particularly value privacy in your communications. The combination of the different tools of Zoom is intended to avoid the need to jump between different apps while having group meetings and starting a video during which the need to respond to a client’s email arises.

As a novelty, the Zoom email platform offers its own personalized address: [email protected], also allowing Zoom One Business premium plan customers to create their own custom domains. Both email and Zoom calendar can integrate both Google and Microsoft 365 services.