Ziggy, the robotic charger that reserves parking for your electric car and shows you ads while charging it

Optimizing the work performed by electric car chargers to the maximum seems to have become the goal of manufacturers, who are always looking for a way to make this an efficient and versatile element.

In this sense, the company that develops charging solutions for electric cars EV Safe Charge has recently presented Ziggy, a smart robotic loader designed not only to provide charging for your electric car, but also to find you a parking space and show you ads while carrying out the charging process.

While it’s clever to give Ziggy the ability to find parking for the electric car, it remains to be seen how well he performs in a mall during peak shopping season like Christmas Eve or Black Friday.

This is why this robotic charger has been thought of as an alternative to get the most out of car parks without having to hang chargers in each space. It’s a matter of conditioning a place where the charger returns on its own after having fulfilled their task, as well as making learn in detail the layout of the place where you are assigned to serve.

Design-wise, Ziggy comes across as a rolling battery bank of undetermined capacity. Also, this robotic loader is equipped with one headlight and one taillight, also having cameras distributed throughout its structure, while a band of security sensors is concentrated on its waist.

Another notable aspect of Ziggy is his four steerable wheels along with an electric drive train that makes it easy to move through the designated parking spot.

Although this model can act autonomously, it is also possible to manipulate it through remote control from an operations center. The driver who wishes to have the service provided by Ziggy you must reserve it in advance.

Once this is done, the system will start the robotic loader to go to the available parking space where it will remain waiting until the driver arrives, who will be guided by the application to the point where he is.