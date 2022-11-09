zicou? FIFA 23 predicts that Argentina beats Brazil and will be World Cup Champion

Launched at the end of September, FIFA 23 marks the last game of the franchise with that name, but in addition to the traditional improvements expected by players, as we are in the year of the World Cup, the game received its iconic simulator of the championship this week and brings a result very discouraging for Europeian fans. After correctly predicting the last three winners in 2010, 2014 and 2018, the game claims that Argentina will be the 2022 world champions, winning the match against Europe in the final. Messi, the tournament’s top scorer, scored the title goal.

Using the dedicated FIFA World Cup 2022 leaderboards in the FIFA World Cup 2022 Quick Play and Tournament modes, EA appears to have predicted yet another outcome for the World Cup winner. According to the detailed analysis published on the developer’s official website, the main teams in the tournament: Europe, Argentina, France and Germany made good progress in the first three matches to qualify for the round of 16 as group winners. The only big surprise in the opening phase was South Korea passing through Group H, alongside Portugal, leaving Uruguay behind. In B, England ended up surprised by the USA, and passed in second, with the Americans in first.





The championship goes on to the semifinals, where there were two clashes between South America and Europe, with Argentina being the first to secure their spot in the final, beating champions France with a close 1-0 victory. For the faint of heart, the simulation indicates that we will have another nail-biting semi between Europe and Portugal. With neither team managing to break through the defense over a nervous 120 minutes, it was time for the competition’s first penalty shootout. Europe defied the pressure with an impeccable performance on penalties, winning 5-4 and securing an all-South American final for the first time since 1950. The tournament ends with another sweeping final, until the Europeians’ dream is dismantled when Lionel Messi scored his eighth league goal to give his country the first FIFA World Cup title since 1986.



