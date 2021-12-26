ZeroBlur, an extension to blur areas when sharing the screen

In our days the process of sharing the screen with other users is extremely common and is present in all kinds of areas. From technical support to video calls to show reports or results are using this function. However, we are not exempt from displaying sensitive data with third parties when we do so. That is why we will present an alternative to blur areas when sharing the screen with others.

It is an extension for Chrome called ZeroBlur and that offers the possibility of blurring those areas with data that you do not want to show.

Blur areas when sharing the screen

As we discussed at the beginning, screen sharing is something that is being done in all areas, work, academic and even leisure. However, when we do, viewers can see everything in front of us which is not very friendly for our privacy. In that sense, if you want to keep some areas out of the view of others when sharing the screen, you will only have to occupy ZeroBlur to blur the areas.

ZeroBlur is an extension for Chrome and its work is simple, but really useful. When sharing the screen, the application allows you to select the areas you want to blur. In this way, they will be blurry making it impossible to see them when you share the screen.

The use process is very simple and begins with opening the browser on the screen you intend to share. Click on the extension icon to run it and start marking the areas you want to blur. Lastly, share your screen as you normally would and areas with sensitive data will not be visible. In this way, you will be able to carry out any process of this type with complete assurance that no information will be leaked from your monitor.

To prove it, follow this link.