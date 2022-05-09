Zenless Zone Zero, the new title from the creators of Genshin Impact will arrive this week

Although Genshin Impact has undoubtedly been one of the last great phenomena in the world of video games, HoYoverse (known until recently as MiHoYo) has been offering us various titles within the gacha genre for some time now. A family that will soon be expanded with the arrival of Zenless Zone Zero (ZZZ)a mysterious game will be presented during this week.

And it is that the company has just released the official website of this next game, along with an interactive experience in which we will be able to see a couple of short, scrambled videos in which some previews of what we could expect are offered. In them, we find a voiceover that talks about the establishment of a “Level Two control zone” while all residents are evacuated, as well as a small newsreel that talks about the appearance of a “Sub-Hollow” in the city, represented by what appears to be some kind of giant portal.

Thus, in the absence of more details, everything indicates that the environment of Zenless Zone Zero will be quite far from the traditional fantasy world of Genshin Impact, pointing more towards science fiction with some hidden references in this room like a poster that heavily resembles the art from Neon Genesis Evangelion.

News Flash– Dear citizens, a sub-Hollow disaster has occurred in the district you are traveling to. We are playing a special entertainment channel for you to enjoy while you wait. https://t.co/QuXbBvJ7Go Welcome to _____!#ZZZ pic.twitter.com/JpWlcJ0rBp — Zenless Zone Zero (@ZZZ_EN) May 8, 2022

But that is not all. And it is that this website has also advanced the official release date of Zenless Zone Zero, dated for this same Friday May 13th. In addition, this website has a countdown with which the contents of this website are updated as we get closer to the launch date, pointing the next batch of content to this afternoon at 7:00 p.m. (Peninsula time).

Similarly, the company has already launched social networks for this game around the world, with accounts in TwitterFacebook, YouTube, Reddit, TikTok and even a Discord community, in which all the news will be announced as they are revealed.