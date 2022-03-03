Zenforms, a new way to create forms on the Internet

Gone are the years when programming was required to offer a basic form on the Internet. Over time, solutions have been appearing that offer the possibility of creating more and more complex forms intuitively, thus helping to collect data easily in a very short time.

Today we are presented with the new option offered by Zenkit, a platform that already has a large number of tools designed to increase our productivity.

We are talking about Zenforms, a web application, with a mobile application available, from which we can create forms of all kinds in just a few steps.

Zenforms is the sixth product in the Zenkit productivity suite, a web form application that collects data through clicks, not code.

Users can create forms, surveys and questionnaires using pre-existing data and analyze the results collected using the tools of the Suite thanks to its integration. This eliminates the need for third-party databases or analytics software because everything can be easily managed in one place.

Zenforms can be used as a standalone feature, without the need for a website, or embedded in a website as an iframe. Businesses and individuals alike can improve their communication by providing a secure, GDPR-compliant platform where they can creatively engage with their community.

Companies can use Zenforms to learn about their employees’ true feelings, and employees are more likely to share knowing they can respond anonymously. As a result, Zenforms becomes the ideal tool to combat mental health issues caused by For greater isolation, sharing insights from the project to deliver solutions faster and promoting team collaborations.

These are the main advantages found:

– Zenforms allows all users to easily create and respond to forms, as well as contribute collected data to a living database.

– 9 different input controls, allowing you to choose between adding dates, drawings, checkboxes, references and more.

– Users can quickly find the information they need through intuitive links thanks to its simple overview and the ability to reference relevant information from existing data.

– Zenforms has a robust duplicate data check feature that ensures all data is relevant and consistent without compromising the accuracy of the data collected.

– Filters help in discovering relevant information. They have filtered lists to improve data tracking.

– Mobile ready.

– We can create forms from existing data found in Zenkit Suite, such as collections in Zenkit Base.

– Email support for submitting forms and surveys and receiving reports.

Zenforms is a free app with a paid subscription option. With Zenforms, forms and surveys can be created as a stand-alone feature and sent to anyone to fill out anonymously, or easily integrated into a website.

The android application is already on Google Play, and they are already working on the iOS version and improving the version available for Windows.

Remember that Zenforms integrates effortlessly with the rest of the Zenkit Suite, so it’s worth signing up for the suite and trying out that integration.

Try it out at zenkit.com/forms.