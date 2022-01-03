Zenfone 9 with dual display and ROG Phone 6 coming soon: ASUS 2022 starts with a bang

Let’s get ready for a 2022 full of news at home ASUS: in this article we will limit ourselves to talking about smartphones – for all the other product families we refer to future insights – and in particular about the brands Zenfone And ROG. The rumors that emerged in these very first days of the new year bode well, pending further details and confirmations from the Taiwanese company.

ZENFONE 9

Zenfone 8 dates back to last May – it was also offered on the market in a Flip version – and will soon have an heir. The first information about it is provided to us by a (presumed) screen in which some are shown double tap settings on the back of Zenfone 9. Well, beyond the possible options – take a screenshot or activate the camera – what interests most is the accompanying image with which ASUS shows the operation of the gesture: the smartphone is in fact represented with two cameras positioned vertically (exactly like on Zenfone 8) and a small secondary display.

Asus Zenfone 8 68.5 x 148 x 8.9 mm

5.9 inches – 2400×1080 px Asus Zenfone 8 Flip 77.28 x 165 x 9.6 mm

6.67 inches – 2400×1080 px ASUS Zenfone 8 and 8 Flip

What are the characteristics of this “service” screen is not known at the moment. The only data available are those that can be extrapolated from the image: it cannot be excluded that it may be limited only to the indication of the time and notifications received. Even more interesting, then, could be its use to take advantage of the double rear cam to take selfies.

ROG PHONE 6

The alleged ASUS ROG Phone 6 and 6 Pro

In this wave of rumors at the beginning of the year dedicated to ASUS, the first details of the next ROG smartphone, which will presumably be offered in both standard and Pro versions, just like its predecessor. We cannot exclude a priori that – as has happened in the past – other variants cannot be launched (see Ultimate and “s” range). What we see today are two renders proposed by EqualLeaks (same source of the rumors on Zenfone 9) in which smartphones are represented that substantially reflect the lines of the ROG Phone 5 and 5 Pro models. The design of the various components seems to change, from the secondary display positioned on the rear body to the camera, which however it should keep a horizontal layout.

Asus ROG Phone 5 77 x 173 x 10 mm

6.78 inches – 2448×1080 px Asus ROG Phone 5 Pro 77 x 173 x 10 mm

6.78 inches – 2448×1080 px

ASUS ROG Phone 5 and 5 Pro

On both ASUS ROG Phone 6 and ROG Phone 6 Pro the display will be vertical, and therefore not positioned obliquely as on current models. Maybe we will lose the aesthetics, but the user experience will surely gain from it also seen that the panels of both devices appear wider than those of ROG Phone 5 and 5 Pro. Unfortunately, even in this case the information stops here: last year the series debut took place in March, and if ASUS will respect the same timing could only be a couple of months away from the announcement.