Zenfone 9 vs iPhone 14: battle between Android and iOS compacts | Comparative

And we have another duel of compact cell phones. In another comparison, we put the Galaxy S22 against the Zenfone 9. Now we have a dispute between Android and iOS with the iPhone 14 dueling against the top of the line from Asus. What will be the winner? Let’s check.

comparative index

design and connectivity

multimedia and software

Performance

Battery

cameras

Price

Conclusion

Asus Zenfone 9

Apple iPhone 14

The two are practically the same size with the difference that the Zenfone is a little narrower and the iPhone thinner. In weight they are very close, even though the Apple device has a reinforced rear glass to resist impacts, while its rival brings a simpler plastic finish. The iPhone 14 has the classic rear camera block that Apple has been adopting for generations. Asus decided to bet on a bolder design with bigger cameras and the main one more jumped than the secondary one. On the front there is the infamous giant Apple notch that devours part of the screen, while the Zenfone has a selfie camera hole in the left corner.

The biometric reader is integrated into the power button on the right side of the Zenfone, which Asus calls the Smart Key because it allows you to use some gestures for Android tricks. Apple adopts Face ID for facial recognition and cell phone unlocking. The choice depends on your preference, since both technologies have their advantages. Both are IP68 certified for water and dust resistance. The difference is that Apple claims that the iPhone can be submerged in up to six meters in water without suffering damage, while in the Zenfone the limit is one and a half meters. In connectivity we have sixth generation Wi-Fi, NFC and 5G in both. The iPhone 14 comes with the most current Bluetooth, with version 5.3 against the rival’s 5.2. In addition, wireless charging is supported. As for the Zenfone, we have the advantage of the standard headphone jack. We’ll give each a starting point.

best construction iphone 14 more modern look Both Is the slot hybrid or dedicated? None best notch solution Zenfone 9 Best biometrics solution Both Best endurance certification? iphone 14 Which is more compact and lightweight? Both Does it have NFC? Both

Screen





Despite the two being the same size, the iPhone 14 has a slightly larger screen, with 6.1 inches against the rival’s 5.9 inches. This is due to the thinner edges on the Apple model, despite the large notch eating up a good area of ​​the front. In resolution we have a slight advantage on the iPhone with a few more pixels. Even so, it’s close to the Full HD+ that we have on Asus, which doesn’t make as much difference as the sharpness of the image. Zenfone wins in refresh rate with 120 Hz for superior fluidity, while Apple’s rival wins in brightness, colors and Dolby Vision support. We will give each one a point.

best screen technology Both Best screen brightness iphone 14 more accurate colors iphone 14 Best screen resolution iphone 14 bigger screen iphone 14 Better screen-to-body ratio iphone 14 High Hz screen? Zenfone 9 Gorilla Glass protection? Both Overall screen quality Both

Sound





And in the sound part, do we also have a tie? Both use the call speaker as a secondary channel to deliver stereo audio. In the case of the iPhone, we have more powerful sound with a spatial effect that conveys a feeling of greater immersion. In terms of sound quality, we also have a small advantage over the Apple model, although the Zenfone 9 also reproduces a well-balanced sound between bass, mids and highs. Still, the iPhone manages to highlight a few more notes, which really makes a difference when listening to music. Zenfone’s advantage is the standard headphone jack, while the rival will have to use Bluetooth headphones. In any case, the iPhone takes the lead in sound.

Sound is stereo? Both Does it have P2 input? Zenfone 9 Greater frequency balance Both sound power iphone 14 Do headphones come in the box? None

Software





The fight between who has the best software is more complicated. Some prefer Apple’s optimized system, while others like the many features present in Android more. In the case of the Zenfone 9, we have several tools that improve gameplay and are a nice differential for the iPhone that doesn’t pay as much attention to this point. It is also possible to choose between a cleaner interface or use all the extras included by Asus. Apple’s main advantage over its rival is its support for updates. Asus promises only two Android updates and as the device was launched with version 12 of the little robot, it will be abandoned when it reaches 14. Meanwhile, Apple will continue to update its iPhone for more years. We will give each one point in software.

Well-updated system? Both Will the system be updated in the future? iphone 14 Which system or customization has more and better features? Zenfone 9 Is there a 5G mobile network? Both More fluid software Both

We arrived at one of the most crucial points of our comparison. Is the iPhone really superior to rival Android in performance? The Asus model comes with Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1, Qualcomm’s most powerful hardware launched at the end of 2022. The iPhone 14 does not bring the latest from Apple and uses the same A15 Bionic present in the 2021 iPhone 13 line. Which is more potent? It depends. The Zenfone 9 wins in benchmark tests, as in the case of AnTuTu with a difference of almost 200,000 points, but loses in other tests such as Geekbench. In terms of multitasking speed, the iPhone dominates, even though its hardware is older and has less RAM. And games? Both run any game at maximum graphics quality and without stuttering. Here, Zenfone takes advantage of having a 120 Hz screen and a touch sensor that responds to 240 Hz, which not only delivers superior fluidity with games running above 60 fps but also has lower latency in response time, which helps in competitive games. As each has its advantages, we will give each one a point.

Who does better on the opening test? iphone 14 Who wins in the most demanding games? Zenfone 9 Who has the best benchmark numbers? Zenfone 9 What is the most up to date processor? Both Which has better RAM/CPU balance? Zenfone 9 Which has more storage? iphone 14

Another very important point for most is the battery life and as we are talking about compact cell phones that do not have a large energy capacity, it ends up being a worrying factor when buying. The Zenfone 9 is the one with the largest battery of the two: we have 4,300 mAh against the rival’s 3,279 mAh. It is a very considerable difference which could imply greater autonomy for the model with Android. This is where Apple’s superior optimization takes advantage and the iPhone 14 clocked in at nearly 5 hours longer in our standardized test. In terms of charging time, the Zenfone has the advantage and takes almost half an hour less to have a full battery. In a quick charge of 15 minutes you will already have a third of the battery to use, while on the iPhone we have less than 30%. One more point for each.

Which has more battery? Zenfone 9 Which recharges faster? Zenfone 9 Which lasts longer according to the TC battery test? iphone 14 Does it have wireless charging? iphone 14

So far our duel is almost tied with the two phones really showing that they can compete well with each other. So let’s hope the cameras are the main factor that will make you choose one or the other. Analyzing the file of each one, we can have the impression that the Zenfone 9’s 50 MP camera is superior to the iPhone’s only 12 MP camera. But not only a camera is made of resolution and the good sensor used by Apple combined with optimized software guarantee better photos in the Apple model. Both have a 12 MP ultra-wide camera with the advantage of the Zenfone having autofocus, which allows you to get closer when capturing a macro. The iPhone, on the other hand, has better background blur. We’ll score the iPhone with its best rear set.

Best rear camera set iphone 14 best night photos iphone 14 most versatile set Both best ultra wide Both best telephoto lens None best macro iphone 14 best depth iphone 14

Photos captured with Zenfone 9

We have a 12 MP front camera on both. The iPhone stands out for having a larger focal aperture, which allows more light to reach the sensor and so we have clearer selfies in places with low light. The iPhone 14 not only excels at night selfies with sharper photos and better colors, it also excels at daylight selfies. The Apple model is also superior in portrait mode thanks to the 3D Face ID sensor that helps generate a more professional depth effect. One more point for the iPhone in camera.

Best front camera set None Front camera records in 4K? Both best selfie iphone 14

Photos captured with the iPhone 14

Finally, the camcorder. The Zenfone stands out for being able to record videos in 8K, while the Apple model is limited to a maximum of 4K. Both capture videos with good quality, without shakes, have agile focus and capture clean and quality sound. The iPhone has the advantage of filming with less noise with its front camera at night, in addition to being able to record with Dolby Vision. Thus, we end camera with one point for each.

Does it have optical stabilization? Both Does it have electronic stabilization? Both more agile focus Both Does it record in 4K at 30 fps? Both Best audio capture Both best video quality Both

The iPhone 14 arrived in Europe in October 2022 for R$7,600. The Zenfone 9 also arrived around the same time, but at almost half the price. The top from Asus was launched here costing R$ 4 thousand. Now, at the beginning of 2023, it is the Asus model that is cheaper as you would imagine and there is a difference of more than BRL 2 thousand between the two, which makes the Zenfone the best value for money. We ended the comparison with a point for Asus.

Which had the best launch price? Zenfone 9 Which is currently the best value for money? Zenfone 9

The iPhone 14 won our duel, but we almost had a tie in the end. The big advantage for the Apple model is its better cameras, the screen with superior brightness, more powerful and immersive sound, better multitasking performance, longer battery life and support for system updates for several years. For those looking for the most affordable, the Zenfone 9 will be a good deal, costing considerably less without being so inferior to the rival. It has a screen with a higher refresh rate, has a headphone jack, has several features for games, its battery recharges faster and its camera records videos in 8K.

RESULT

Apple iPhone 14: 9 POINTS Better endurance and wireless charging

Screen with higher brightness and better colors

More powerful and immersive sound

Greater update support

Superior multitasking performance

Superior battery life

best rear set

Record best selfies

Camcorder records with Dolby Vision and less noise at night Asus Zenfone 9: 7 POINTS Smaller notch and headphone jack

120 Hz refresh rate for better fluidity

Various gaming-oriented features

Superior gaming fluidity and lower latency

Shorter recharge time

Records in 8K and has advanced stabilization

Best value for money