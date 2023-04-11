zenfone 9 is updated: april patch, fixes and small news

- Advertisement -

The updates for Asus Zenfone 9 continue steadily and punctually, a device that had some success during 2022 and one of the very few Android smartphones with compact dimensions and excellent autonomy. In addition to Android 13 which officially arrived a few months ago after a long period of Beta, a new update has arrived in the last few hours which brings not only the latest security patches for april, but also some general improvements and a novelty, albeit small.

As you can see from the images, Asus has inserted the possibility to eliminate the small white bar at the bottom in case you use gestures as a system navigation mode. This is a feature that has been requested by the ZenCommunity for some time and that the manufacturer has finally officially integrated. So a little more space for displaying content and still some refinement and bug fixes.

