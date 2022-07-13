ZenFone 9 accidentally unveiled by ASUS: the top compact Android is ready to return!

- Advertisement -

Apparently in the past few hours ASUS has made a small mess by publishing in advance on his official channel the presentation video of his next top-of-the-range compact Android smartphone, the ZenFone 9. The video was quickly removed, but someone managed to save a copy and reload it; we don’t know how long it will last, but we include it a little further below, even if the quality is what it is after a double upload (and consequent compression, therefore).

The video confirms some of the advances that emerged several months ago: on the back there will be only two cameras, but they will be beautiful large and protruding – and, as we know, the sensor and lens dimensions are one of the key parameters, although not the only one. , which determine the quality of a camera; furthermore it alludes to the presence of one side fingerprint scanner, which can also be used as a touch surface for scrolling up and down. It’s a feature that in a sense “comes back”: a few years ago it was quite popular when smartphones mostly had scanners on the back.

Other noteworthy details that are mentioned in the video include:

Display diagonal: 5.9 “

Display: Samsung AMOLED 120 Hz

Perforated display, front camera in the left corner

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 SoC, made by TSMC on 4nm node

4,300 mAh battery

Main camera sensor: Sony IMX766 (same as found on ROG Phone 6) mounted on gimbal module for advanced 6-axis optical stabilization

(same as found on ROG Phone 6) mounted on gimbal module for advanced 6-axis optical stabilization “Massive upgrade” for the dual rear camera

ZenTouch: side fingerprint scanner on the power button that also allows you to scroll through the Android interface and apps

3.5mm audio jack on the upper edge

on the upper edge Double stereo speaker

Certification IP68 against water and dust

against water and dust Colors: red, baby blue, cream white, black

Accessories : Smart backpack docking / housing with special dedicated case Case Connex flexible with the possibility of connecting a tripod or a card holder

