ZenFone 9 accidentally unveiled by ASUS: the top compact Android is ready to return!

By Abraham
Apparently in the past few hours ASUS has made a small mess by publishing in advance on his official channel the presentation video of his next top-of-the-range compact Android smartphone, the ZenFone 9. The video was quickly removed, but someone managed to save a copy and reload it; we don’t know how long it will last, but we include it a little further below, even if the quality is what it is after a double upload (and consequent compression, therefore).

The video confirms some of the advances that emerged several months ago: on the back there will be only two cameras, but they will be beautiful large and protruding – and, as we know, the sensor and lens dimensions are one of the key parameters, although not the only one. , which determine the quality of a camera; furthermore it alludes to the presence of one side fingerprint scanner, which can also be used as a touch surface for scrolling up and down. It’s a feature that in a sense “comes back”: a few years ago it was quite popular when smartphones mostly had scanners on the back.

Other noteworthy details that are mentioned in the video include:

  • Display diagonal: 5.9 “
  • Display: Samsung AMOLED 120 Hz
  • Perforated display, front camera in the left corner
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 SoC, made by TSMC on 4nm node
  • 4,300 mAh battery
  • Main camera sensor: Sony IMX766 (same as found on ROG Phone 6) mounted on gimbal module for advanced 6-axis optical stabilization
  • “Massive upgrade” for the dual rear camera
  • ZenTouch: side fingerprint scanner on the power button that also allows you to scroll through the Android interface and apps
  • 3.5mm audio jack on the upper edge
  • Double stereo speaker
  • Certification IP68 against water and dust
  • Colors: red, baby blue, cream white, black
  • Accessories:
    • Smart backpack docking / housing with special dedicated case
    • Case Connex flexible with the possibility of connecting a tripod or a card holder

