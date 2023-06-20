Zenfone 10 comes out into the open: here are the “official” print renderings

Zenfone 10 will be officially presented on June 29th, we already know several details of the Zenfone 9 heir and now, thanks to the latest tweet from Evan Blass, we have the opportunity to observe the smartphone in detail in a series of “official” renderings that reveal the design.
The device features a rear shell with rounded edges interrupted by two large holes that house the two cameras. The screen is flat (with a small hole for the selfie-cam at the top left) as are the edges of the smartphone. The renders reproduce Zenfone 10 in different colours: black, blue, green, red and white.
As far as the technical specifications are concerned, we are still forced to rely on the advances – official and unofficial – of recent days. The device will therefore be equipped with a display once again from 5.9 inches – rumors of a slightly larger panel were promptly denied by ASUS – with 2400×1080 resolution and refresh rate at 120Hz. Under the body we will find Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and the new 2.0 version of the hybrid gimbal stabilizer dedicated to the main camera from 200MP.
Zenfone 10 will be equipped with a battery of 5,000mAh with fast charging a 67W and wireless support. The operating system will be Android version 13. The price should be $749.
ASUS ZENFONE 10 – WHAT TO EXPECT
- display: AMOLED 5.9″ 2400×1080, 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ support, 240Hz touch sampling, 1,100nit (HDR)
- mobile platform: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
- resistence: IP68
- memory:
- 16GB of RAM
- 256/512GB internal
- main camera: 50MP
- drums: 5,000mAh, 67W charging, support wireless charging
- os: Android 13
Asus Zenfone 9 is available online from Unieuro a 699 euros. The value for money is Good but there are 6 better models. To see the other 16 offers click here. (updated June 19, 2023, 02:45 am)