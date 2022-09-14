Zen 4 (AMD) and Raptor Cove (Intel) aim to have a similar IPC

- Advertisement -

Lake and AMD Ryzen 7000 They promise to star in a most interesting train wreck. Both companies, each with its strengths and limitations, seem to be in a good moment, so much so that the next generations of their processors aim to have a number of Instructions Per Cycle (IPC) as revealed by the Twitter account @OneRaichu.

@OneRaichu posted through a tweet purported performance tests of both AMD’s Zen 4 architecture, used by AMD Ryzen 7000 processors, and Raptor Cove, the high-performance cores found in K models and those in the i7 and later line of Intel Raptor Lake processors . Also in the comparison were Golden Cove, Alder Lake’s high-performance core architecture, and Gracemont, the low-power core architecture used in Intel’s Alder Lake and Raptor Lake processors.

Running the performance test SPEC CPU 2017 Rate-1 (SPECCPU2017 Rate-1) with a clock speed set to 3.6GHz, it can be seen that Raptor Cove (RPC), Golden Cove (GLC) and Zen 4 (RPH) get similar results.

@OneRaichu explains that Zen 4 has a large cache configuration which makes it not very dependent on DRAM. On the other hand, he has commented that the higher latencies of DDR5 and Gear2 mode can result in a latency of 15 nanoseconds and almost 2% reduction in IPCs compared to DDR4-3200 JEDEC. However, the published data are those of JEDEC-DDR5-4800, and here Raptor Cove shows a slight superiority against Zen 4 and Golden Cove.

after changing memory DDR5 at 4,800MHz by another of the same type but at 6,000MHz, the filter has done more tests. With SPECCPU2017 Rate-1 We see again that Raptor Cove and Zen 4 obtain similar results, the first being very slightly above. This time Gracemont (GCM-12 and GCM-13) has joined the party with a somewhat better result on Raptor Lake than on Alder Lake, possibly due to the frequencies.

With the RAM test we see the same scenario again as with the 4,800MHz. Raptor Cove wins with a little more superiority than Zen 4, which is also placed below Golden Cove. Gracemont’s implementation on Raptor Lake again outperforms that on Alder Lake.

As we see, both architectures, Zen 4 and Raptor Cove, show similar IPC levels. Of course, it is important to keep in mind that this is an alleged leak and that it is to wait for the Raptor Lake and Ryzen 7000 processors to start being marketed, because we may end up with a surprise.

AMD seems to have everything on track for Ryzen 7000, but Intel has been giving lime and sand by announcing on the one hand that Raptor Lake will reach 6GHz in factory settings and 8GHz with overclockbut on the other he has hinted, albeit very clearly, that he has made the decision to recycle Alder Lake technology for non-K models of the Core i5 series and below.