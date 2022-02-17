Zen 3+ architecture, explained: this is how AMD wants to give as much war on laptops as on desktops

AMD’s new microprocessors for laptops are here. This company unveiled its Ryzen 6000 chips at the beginning of January, and during its presentation it gave clear signs of being determined to compete in the laptop market. with the same ambition with which it is already doing it in the field of desktop PCs.

There is no doubt that this is great news for users because what interests us is that both Intel and AMD give their all in all the products they offer us. The interesting thing is that we now know in detail how is the microarchitecture that has designed this last brand to fight Intel in laptops with x86-64 processor. And yes, Zen 3+, which is what this implementation derived from Zen 3 is called, looks really good on paper.

The Zen 3+ microarchitecture, under our magnifying glass

The starting point of this microarchitecture is Zen 3, but this does not mean that it is a simple facelift of what we already know. As we are about to see, AMD engineers have refined so many elements of architecture, and with such deep depth in theory, that it makes sense to shape a new family of microprocessors.

Ryzen 6000 chips are being manufactured by TSMC using 6nm photolithography. In addition, the Vega graphics logic on which the Ryzen 5000 rests has given way to the most advanced RDNA 2 architecture. And, as expected, this new AMD platform is prepared to coexist with LPDDR5 and DDR5 memories, as well as with devices with PCI Express 4.0 interface. It also incorporates USB4 connectivity, Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2. At this point it would have been a mistake not to bet on these technologies.

The next slide is a true statement of intent from AMD. And it is that it clearly reflects what this brand is pursuing with its new Ryzen 6000. The most interesting thing is that with Zen 3+ it aspires to lead in x86 laptops in terms of performance per wattbut achieving this requires refining many elements of the microarchitecture.

An interesting note that is worth not overlooking: according to AMD, the RDNA 2 graphics integrated in these processors they will democratize the game to 1080p Even in ultralights. Let’s cross our fingers that it really does. In any case, we will soon see if the first laptops equipped with these CPUs live up to expectations.

The Ryzen 6000 processors that AMD has released so far are available with 8 cores and 16 threads (threads), and also with 6 cores and 12 threads. The chips that bring together 8 cores are supported by an L2 + L3 cache subsystem with a combined capacity of 20 MB, while those with 6 cores have 19 MB. Another important fact: its TDP ranges between 15-28 watts of the Ryzen 5 6600U and Ryzen 7 6800U, and the 45 watts of the most ambitious processors in the family, including the Ryzen 9 6980HX.

To optimize performance per watt, and also performance per mm³, AMD technicians have attacked several key fronts. The first has consisted in betting on manufacturing in TSMC’s 6nm node. Also, as we are seeing, they have polished the microarchitecture implemented in the CPU core and the characteristics of the platform in which it must deliver its full potential.

However, this is not all. As we will see later, they have also fine-tuned a new power management algorithm that, according to AMD, balance optimally and in real time consumption, performance and noise emission level. On paper it doesn’t sound bad at all.

Increasing the power efficiency of a processor without redesigning its entire microarchitecture from scratch requires refining many subsystems that have a tangible impact on its power consumption. In the Ryzen 6000 AMD has polished the subsystem that is responsible for feeding the different functional blocks of the CPU to minimize energy leaks.

It has also optimized the DRAM power policy to prevent it from going into a dormant state when many cache misses. In the medium term, this decision should save energy because it is necessary to frequently access the main memory to cache the information that the CPU is requesting.

The next slide describes what is undoubtedly one of the most effective strategies that AMD has introduced in Ryzen 6000 processors to improve their energy efficiency. And it is that the subsystem of these chips that is responsible for managing the power of the CPU can act independently on a greater number of functional elements. In fact, you can manage each core separatelyas well as the graphical logic, the video interface or the south bridgewhich is the logic that, among other functions, brings together part of the communications.

The funny thing is that the Ryzen 6000 can not only manage power delivery with greater granularity; They can also ensure that those functional elements that are not being used at a given moment significantly reduce their energy consumption by adopting a deeper state of dormancy. These circumstances may only last a few milliseconds, but when the goal is to optimize energy efficiency as much as possible, it all adds up.

As I mentioned a few paragraphs above, AMD engineers have fine-tuned an algorithm designed to balance optimally and in real time consumption, performance and noise emission level. What it pursues is that users do not have to worry at all times about enabling the energy plan that fits with the use that we are giving our computer; the CPU can make this decision on its own, and according to AMD, intelligently. It will be interesting to see how this technology performs in practice.

Goal: catapult performance per watt

Everything we have seen so far in this article reflects that AMD engineers they have touched many sticks. It sounds good, but we won’t be able to be sure of the effectiveness of the Zen 3+ microarchitecture until we fully test a laptop that incorporates one of the new Ryzen 6000 processors.

AMD has done its numbers. And they sound good. According to this brand, the Ryzen 7 6000 U are up to 37% faster than the Ryzen 7 5000 U chips

In any case, AMD has done its numbers. And they look good. According to this brand, its Ryzen 7 6000 U processors are 37% faster in a multitasking scenario than comparable Ryzen 7 5000 U chips when running at a TDP of 28 watts. And by setting the TDP to the minimum (15 watts) that advantage is reduced to a whole