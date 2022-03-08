Zello, the Walkie Talkie app, also blocked in Russia

During these last days there are some applications that have broken download records in Ukraine. The most downloaded has been esAlarma, an iPhone app that sends alerts when a bombing is approaching a certain area, but there are others whose popularity is growing a lot in the war zone.

We are talking about Walkie Talkie-type apps, including those that do not need an Internet connection and allow communication between devices using Bluetooth, with a range that can reach 100 meters.

Within the category of Walkie Talkie type communication we have Zello, and now it has been blocked by Russia by the Roskomnadzor telecommunications regulator.

They have banned Zello over claims that users were spreading “false information” about the invasion. Russia asked Zello to block transmissions of the offending messages on March 4, but the request has not been honored and the app has been blocked.

It is not the first time something like this happens. Russia blocked Zello in 2017 after it failed to obey a 2016 law that required the storage of user and chat data within the country. Zello didn’t, and created an alternate version.

Protesters have been using Zello to communicate and sync up, just as vaccine opponents have done in Canada and elsewhere. Zello is widely used in anti-system movements.

Zello thus joins Facebook and Twitter, also blocked in Russia for disseminating news different from the official narrative of the Putin administration on Ukraine.