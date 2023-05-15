Zelda Producer Says He’s Interested in a Zelda Movie or TV Show

Last Friday (12), Nintendo finally released the acclaimed The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, which quickly became the best-selling game on the Nintendo Switch and which already shows signs that it will be even more successful than its predecessor. . In view of the company’s growing interest in taking its franchises beyond consoles, and the resounding success of the animated Super Mario movie, it is clear that many wonder if we will see a film or series based on Zelda in the future. If it depends on one of the producers of the saga, this will definitely happen.

In an interview with Polygon about the recent The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Eiji Aonuma, longtime producer of the saga, was asked about the Super Mario Bros. and his interest in a possible Zelda adaptation. I have to say, I'm interested. It is clear. But it's not just me showing an interest in something that makes it happen, unfortunately.

Tears of the Kingdom director Hidemaro Fujibayashi added that “perhaps the voice of the fans is important here,” suggesting that public support for such a project could increase its chances of happening. So far, Super Mario Bros. The film has a worldwide box office of $1.210 billion, according to Box Office Mojo. This is certainly an excellent number, which warrants not only a sequel but also other projects based on brand properties. For now, we can only wait to find out what Nintendo Studios’ next venture will be. Would you like a movie or TV series based on Zelda?

