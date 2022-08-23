Zeda.io – A website to plan team projects

I still remember when I introduced you to Mantis in 2007, here at WWWhatsnew, one of the first web applications in the productivity category, ideal for managing bugs in a project and being able to forward problems that appear in a team-created project.

Time passes, and solutions designed to increase the productivity of a work team never stop appearing.

Today it’s time to talk about Zeda.io, an application designed for teams to plan and build products.

It is a platform for collecting feedback, defining goals and initiatives, planning a roadmap, and writing clearly defined specifications for design and development teams to execute.

We can do end-to-end product management in a simpler way as it helps remove some of the operational work to focus on strategy, no fragmented data, all designed to collaborate and keep stakeholders aligned.

How it can help in project management

The main functions are:

– Collect comments from users and the internal team, allowing vote favorite comments to give them more visibility. That way we can get ideas and requests directly from tools like Slack, Zendesk, HubSpot and many more.

– analyze commentsfeature requests, ideas, and bugs in one place, making it easy to identify products and features that customers really need.

– plan goalsalign initiatives and map the characteristics of the pending work.

– Execute the requirements of a product smoothly, writing well-defined features and documentation and syncing them with Jira. We can thus save both the functional analysis and the organic analysis, in case it is necessary.

It is even possible to install an app widget to keep users and the team informed about new releases, as well as notifications in Slack, emails and more.

A first version that is born today with many illusions. We will follow the path closely.